4 Teams That Can Target Mitch Owen In IPL 2026 Auction If Punjab Kings Release Him

He featured in one game in IPL 2025.

Australia all-rounder Mitch Owen displayed his brute power in the second ODI against India to help the team get over the line. He could be a hot property in the IPL 2026 auction if Punjab Kings decide to release him.

Owen smashed 36 runs in just 23 balls as the Aussies chased down 265 with two wickets to spare. He hit three sixes in the innings, showing his brutal power-hitting. He is known for clearing the boundary rope with ease, and has been on the rise since the previous edition of the Big Bash League.

Just because, here's every ball to enjoy from Mitch Owen's 108 off 42 in the BBL14 Final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PE3yoQY9wL — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) May 15, 2025

The 24-year old has amassed over 1,000 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 27 while striking at an incredible rate of 190. Punjab Kings had signed him as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell in the middle of IPL 2025. He featured in only one game, in which he was dismissed for a duck. Here we take a look at four teams that could go after him in the IPL 2026 auction if he is in the pool.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB won their maiden title earlier this year, and they are likely to retain most of their squad. But they might still release a few including Liam Livingstone. If that happens, Mitch Owen would be a solid replacement.

The Australian is a terrific hitter of pace bowling, and can bat anywhere in the line-up. RCB can use him in the lower middle order, where he can cause chaos.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK had an awful 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the table. They will be desperate to turn things around and will look to restructure their squad. They have two overseas pace all-rounders in the squad in Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, both of whom failed to make a mark.

CSK could let go of them and Mitch Owen might be a huge upgrade. Not having enough firepower in the lower middle order was one of their major problems. Owen can help solve that with his natural power.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the previous edition but were knocked out in Qualifier 2. They need to strengthen their side to end their five-year trophy drought. The lower middle order has been a concern with Hardik Pandya’s poor returns in the last two seasons.

Naman Dhir stepped up this year but they still need another power-hitter. Mumbai Indians can release Bevon Jacobs and go for Owen in the IPL 2026 auction. He can chip in with his pace bowling, and could be effective at Wankhede Stadium due to his height.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans were knocked out in the Eliminator last season at the hands of Mumbai Indians. They had a unique template compared to other teams, where their top three batters did the most of the damage.

Sherfane Rutherford did well in patches but Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan weren’t as effective. Titans will be a much better side with someone like Mitch Owen in the finishing role.

