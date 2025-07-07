4 Teams That Could Target Mayank Yadav if LSG Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

In IPL 2025, after being retained by LSG, he could only play four matches in the season.

Mayank Yadav, one of India’s fastest bowlers, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and started superbly, picking up seven wickets in four matches. However, an injury ruled him out for the rest of the season. Based on his talent and early impact, he went on to play for India in T20Is, but again his fitness became an issue.

In IPL 2025, after being retained by LSG, he could only play four matches in the season. So, there could be a possibility that LSG might have to rethink his future, and if that happens, he could be released. If he gets released, several teams will surely look to target him. Let’s look at the four teams that could target Mayank Yadav if LSG release him before the IPL 2026 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders could be one of the teams that might go after Mayank Yadav if LSG release him before the IPL 2026 auction. KKR, who won the IPL in 2024, struggled in IPL 2025 and finished 8th, mainly because they lost some of their key bowlers. Their pace attack looked inexperienced despite decent performances from Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

Even though Mayank Yadav is also new to the league, he brings something special — raw pace. That X-factor could really help KKR. If he stays fit for the entire season, it would be a big bonus for them.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings could also be a team that shows interest in Mayank Yadav if he gets released. Looking at their Indian pacers from last season, only Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj played regularly. They also have Mukesh Choudhary, but he played just two matches.

CSK might want to add another fast bowler to their squad, especially someone who can bowl at over 140 kmph. Apart from Pathirana, they don’t have anyone in that category. That’s where someone like Mayank Yadav could be a useful option for them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth last season, and their bowling unit didn’t perform well. Their lead Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had a tough season, and they had to rely on the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel.

Only Pat Cummins who is their overseas pacer can bowl over 140 kmph, while the others are mostly around 135, which makes it easier for batters to play — especially on flat pitches like Hyderabad. So if Lucknow Super Giants release Mayank Yadav, SRH might try to get him for IPL 2026. His raw pace could strengthen their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians could be one of the teams to target Mayank Yadav in the IPL 2026 auction if he is released. Right now, Jasprit Bumrah is their only top Indian pacer. They also have Deepak Chahar, but he did not do well last season and may not get many chances in the next one.

They also have Ashwani Kumar, who was scouted by them and did a decent job. However, they still need an Indian fast bowler with real pace, and Mayank Yadav could be that option. Even though he has had fitness issues, if he stays fit, he could do well for them.

