4 Teams That Could Target Washington Sundar at IPL 2026 Auction if Gujarat Titans Release Him

Washington Sundar has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2017 but has only played 66 matches so far. In these games, he has taken 39 wickets and scored 511 runs. He was part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad in IPL 2025, where he played just six matches, scoring 133 runs and picking up two wickets.

Sundar has been quite unlucky when it comes to getting consistent chances over the seasons. He is someone who can easily be part of any team’s playing eleven and play regularly, but he hasn’t had many opportunities. If Gujarat Titans decide to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, some teams might show interest in picking him. So, let’s take a look at three teams that could look to target him in the IPL 2026 auction.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals could be one of the teams to target Washington Sundar in the IPL 2026 auction if Gujarat Titans release him. In IPL 2025, RR mostly played two overseas spinners – Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Sometimes, they also used Kumar Kartikeya, but he was their only main Indian spinner.

If they go for Washington Sundar, it could strengthen their squad in multiple ways. He is a proper all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. This would also allow RR to play just one overseas spinner and use that extra overseas slot for another role. Sundar can also bat anywhere in the middle or lower-middle order, making him a valuable option for the team.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings could also be one of the teams that might look to target Washington Sundar in the IPL 2026 auction if Gujarat Titans release him. Since Sundar plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, he could be a good fit for CSK as he knows the local conditions well.

Having him in the squad can help strengthen both the batting and bowling departments. He can be used as an all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja, with Noor Ahmad as another spin option. Also, with Ravichandran Ashwin in the later stage of his career and possibly not playing every match, Sundar could be a useful player to have in the team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru might also look to target Washington Sundar in the IPL 2026 auction if Gujarat Titans release him. Their batters did a great job last season, but the No.5 position was a weak point. Liam Livingstone mostly played in that spot but had a disappointing season, even though RCB went on to win the title.

If RCB manage to get Washington Sundar, it could improve both their batting and bowling. He can add depth to the batting lineup and strengthen the spin attack as well. Having Sundar alongside Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma in the spin department could work really well for them in the next season.

Mumbai Indians

Washington Sundar could also be targeted by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 auction. In the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai had Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, and Vignesh Puthur in their spin lineup. But if they manage to add Washington Sundar, it could strengthen both their batting and bowling departments.

Sundar can replace Karn Sharma in the playing eleven, which would allow Mumbai to include an extra pacer instead. A spin combination of Santner and Sundar could work well for the team. Also, adding Sundar to the squad would give their already strong batting lineup another reliable option.

