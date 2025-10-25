5 Best CSK IPL 2026 Auction Targets Ft. Proteas Star

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a dismal last season where they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 games. Thus, the franchise will be looking to make amends and plug the holes in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year in a bid to come back stronger.

While it is expected that the core of the team, which was built in the mega auction last year will be the same, CSK will be looking to make strategic additions in key roles who can help overturn fortunes this time around.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who will be the top targets for CSK at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Washington Sundar

With the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin from IPL, Washington Sundar emerges as the perfect replacement option for CSK. He can be effective with his spin in the turning tracks of Chepauk while adding a much-needed impetus to the struggling batting department.

He is a local lad which adds an extra incentive and if Gujarat Titans (GT) release him into the auction, expect CSK to aggressively bid for the star all-rounder.

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has already asked for an exit from the franchise. While there are trade talks going on, if nothing matures, Sanju will enter the auction. In such a scenario, CSK can go to the extent of breaking the bank to acquire the wicketkeeper-batter. With MS Dhoni’s future uncertain, CSK will want to rope in the former skipper’s successor and Sanju Samson fits the role perfectly, given his gloverwork and leadership abilities.

Donovan Ferreira

The South African wicketkeeper can be the perfect answer to CSK’s middle-order woes. Not having enough firepower was an issue last season for CSK and Donovan Ferreira can address this issue with his power-hitting abilities. Apart from his keeping and batting, he can also be handy with his off spin. Furthermore, the 27-year-old also plays for two Super Kings franchises across the globe – Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in MLC, which makes him a strong CSK target for IPL 2026 if Delhi Capitals (DC) release him.

Cameron Green

CSK prefer having a seam-bowling all-rounder in the lineup which is why they got Sam Curran and Jamie Overton for IPL 2025. However, both players were not exactly impressive, which makes Cameron Green a lucrative option. He is one of the best all-rounders in the business and is young, and getting the Aussie would secure CSK in the long term.

Mitch Owen

He is another batting option CSK will have on their radar, given his sheer strength and natural power. Owen was acquired by PBKS last season as an injury replacement for Glenn Maxwell but could only play one game due to the presence of other overseas stars like Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen.

On the other hand, the top scorer of BBL 2024-25 can be slotted at the top or in the middle as needed in the CSK setup.

