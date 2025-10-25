5 Future Stars Likely to Be Released Only to Return Priceless at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction is expected to be held in December 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn’t just a spectacle for entertainment or a platform where international stars share dressing rooms with Indian players; it also serves as a stage for uncapped and emerging talents to showcase their skills against the best in the world. While several youngsters have thrived on a big stage and in high-pressure situations, some have faltered, leaving their mark.

With the IPL 2026 auction looming and as teams prepare their strategies, a few talents could find themselves released after an underwhelming season and a lack of opportunity in IPL 2025.

Here are five such future stars who might be released only to return priceless at the IPL 2026 auction.

Arshad Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Arshad Khan’s left-arm pace and handy batting make him a rare package in Indian cricket. However, despite his potential, Arshad endured a disappointing season for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.

In nine matches, Arshad managed to claim only six wickets and leaked runs at a hefty economy rate of 10.33. With the bat, he scored only 23 runs, including a 20-run knock against Chennai Super Kings, at a modest strike rate of 121.05. Given his lack of impact and poor returns, the Titans might consider releasing him ahead of the upcoming auction.

He recently made an unbeaten 60 for Madhya Pradesh against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy season in Indore and also took a wicket. If it continues to perform in such fashion, Arshad could earn a high price.

Arshin Kulkarni (Lucknow Super Giants)

A promising prospect who rose to promise during the U19 World Cup, playing a crucial role in India’s final run, where he scored 189 runs and claimed four wickets in seven games,

However, his IPL journey hasn’t taken off yet. The right-hander played two matches in IPL 2024, but managed just nine runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 112.50. With international openers like Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh delivering consistently for LSG, the youngster warmed the benches in all the games.

With Matthew Breetzke also available as an opening option, LSG might prefer to bolster their middle-order, which could lead to Arshin’s release before the IPL 2026 auction. However, his recent form for Maharashtra, where he scored a century against Mumbai in a practice game ahead of the Ranji Trophy, could give him confidence. A more confident version of Arshin could easily fetch big bids in the 2026 auction, especially from teams craving an Indian seam-bowling all-rounder.

Musheer Khan (Punjab Kings)

The 2024 U19 T20 World Cup hero and younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer, got limited exposure in the Punjab Kings setup during their run to the IPL final after 11 years. In his solitary outing, as an impact player, Musheer failed to impress the captain and coach with both bat and ball.

Musheer was dismissed for a duck when his team needed stability, though he managed to get rid of in-form Mayank Agarwal with the ball. However, that single contribution wasn’t enough to secure his place in the XI. Hence, PBKS are likely to look for a reliable backup spinner for Yuzvendra Chahal, particularly after struggling when the veteran was sidelined due to wrist injury. Musheer’s spot might be under threat.

A smart team might see Musheer as the next big spin all-rounder in the making; his release could just be a temporary pause before a breakout return.

Suryansh Shedge (Punjab Kings)

The Mumbai youngster has shown promise as an all-rounder, particularly in the domestic circuit. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Suryansh was instrumental in Mumbai’s title-winning campaign under Shreyas Iyer, scoring 131 runs in nine innings at an impressive 43.66 and an explosive strike rate of 251.92, including a fifty. With the ball, he took eight wickets at an average of 23 at an economy rate of 9.27.

However, he couldn’t replicate that form in the IPL 2025, scoring just seven runs in five matches and leaking runs at 13.33 without taking a single wicket. A lack of consistency and opportunity might lead to his release before the upcoming auction.

A future finisher with a calm head, Suryansh could draw interest from teams looking for long-term Indian talent. If he continues to work hard on his skills, the Mumbaikar could be India’s next Hardik Pandya.

Rasikh Salam Dar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Once hailed as a fast-bowling sensation from Jammu & Kashmir, Rasikh still has the pace and movement to trouble top-order batters. RCB began the 2025 season with him in the playing XI, but he failed to impress the team management, managing just one wicket in two games while conceding runs at a costly 11.66.

Considering that Rasikh was the highest-paid uncapped player (6 crores) and his poor returns, RCB may opt to invest in a seasoned pacer to bolster their bowling attack.

His all-round exploits in domestic cricket suggest huge upside, having recently claimed seven wickets in a red-ball game, a stellar seven-wicket match haul in domestic cricket for Baroda in the K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament against the KSCA Colts. Once he gets a platform to perform, expect his price tag and fan following to skyrocket.

