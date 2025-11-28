5 India Domestic Spinners Who Could Attract Big Interest in the IPL 2026 Auction

Two players were recently released by Mumbai Indians.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction set for December 16, the teams have finalised their retention and release lists. The focus will now shift to building their squads by filling the remaining slots for the upcoming season.

There will be some talented domestic spinners available in the auction pool. Some teams will be looking for spinners that fit their playing XI lineup, while others will want a reliable backup. Let’s take a look at five domestic spinners who could garner a lot of attention in the IPL 2026 auction.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi had two poor seasons in a row, and his expensive economy rate of 10.83 in IPL 2025 has made things even tougher. With young spinner Digvesh Rathi performing well in his debut season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) decided to release Bishnoi and free up purse before the IPL 2026 auction.

But there is a good chance that other franchises will show interest in him, and he could still be among the players who might receive strong bids at the IPL 2026 auction.

Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur played five matches in the IPL 2025 season and picked up six wickets. MI scouting team picked the Kerala-born spinner after he performed well in local leagues. He made a solid start in his debut season. But injuries slowed him down, keeping him out of most of the 2025 season.

Mumbai Indians released him because he is still recovering, but they are supporting his rehab. Even though he has had injury issues, his unique bowling skills could attract good interest at the IPL 2026 auction. If he is fully fit and available, MI themselves might try to bring him back.

ALSO READ:

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma was also released by Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. He has 83 IPL wickets in 90 matches. Karn’s experience in the league makes him still a useful option for teams. In the 2025 season, he played as an Impact Player for MI and picked up seven wickets in six matches.

The fact that he has played for both CSK and RCB in the past, he could be a player these teams might look at in the auction as a backup spinner.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, could be one of the players to attract interest in the IPL 2026 auction.

Even though he played only one match last season, he can still be a valuable backup spinner for any team. He has taken 75 wickets in the IPL so far.

Siddharth Desai

Gujarat spinner Siddharth Desai is grabbing attention this year as he is among the leading wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. He has taken 35 wickets in 10 innings, including three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls.

With IPL teams always searching for reliable left-arm spinners and not many strong options available, Siddharth Desai could draw a lot of interest at the IPL 2026 auction. His form and skills make him a strong contender to be picked.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.