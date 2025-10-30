5 Likely Stars in IPL 2026 Trade Players List Ft. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan

With the retention deadline for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction set for November 15, teams will be extremely busy to finalise their final list before the event in December.

Subsequently, trade talks have also intensified with few franchises hoping to rope in some of their targets without risking the player going into the auction and letting other teams have a shot at acquiring them.

On the same lines, let’s take a look at the top 5 players who are on the IPL 2026 Trade Players list.

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper and the franchise have decided to mutually part ways. While he can trigger a bidding war if he enters the auction, a few teams like have already shown strong interest for a possible trade for Sanju Samson.

He has been a top name in CSK trade news and KKR trade news as the two teams are in dire need of wicketkeeper-batter. For KKR, he can be a replacement for the underperforming Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock whereas CSK sees him as a potential MS Dhoni successor.

Ishan Kishan

Talking about IPL 2026 trade news, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is also a highly pursued name. Three top franchises – KKR, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals are reportedly interested in the left-hander but it remains to be seen if SRH can reach common grounds for a trade with any team.

Donovan Ferreira

The Delhi Capitals (DC) player has made a reputation for his big-hitting abilities and is a sought-after name for IPL 2026 trade. He was picked by DC for last season but could play only one match due to lack of place.

The wicketkeeper-batter who can also bowl is definitely on the radar of CSK since he already plays for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in MLC. KKR could also look to sign him if the Samson move doesn’t go their way.

KL Rahul

The India star could be looking at a new destination for IPL 2026 after spending just one season with Delhi Capitals (DC) following his exit from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after IPL 2024. KKR have emerged as the top team for KL Rahul’s signature, since he not only adresses their batting concerns but can also take over captaincy reins for the longer future.

Washington Sundar

Gujarat Titans and India all-rounder Washington Sundar is the latest name to have cropped up for a possible trade. He is strongly linked with CSK and the deal makes sense for both parties in more ways than one.

Apart from being a local lad and returning home, Washinton will be a solid addition to reinforce CSK’s all-round core. It gives the five-time champions a powerplay spinner who bats in the top seven, exactly the missing link that cost them four narrow defeats last season.

