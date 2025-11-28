5 Overseas Finishers Who Could Attract Big Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

IPL auction will be held on December 16.

The IPL 2026 auction is less than three weeks away, and the franchises will be working intensely on their strategy. All 10 teams announced their IPL 2026 retention list on November 15, with some major players released into the pool. The IPL auction date is already confirme,d with Abu Dhabi set to host the event on December 16.

Several teams need an overseas finisher, which would start a few bidding wars. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the highest remaining purse heading into the mini auction with INR 64.3 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are second with INR 43.4 crore. Safe to say these two teams will dictate the terms for the most of the auction.

Here we take a look at five overseas players who could attract big bids at the IPL 2026 auction.

Andre Russell

In one of the surprising moves ahead of the auction, Andre Russell was included in the KKR released players 2026 list. He was a key member of the franchise for years and has given them multiple great seasons. But he is 38 years old, and his fitness has been a concern in recent years.

However, Russell is still amongst the most destructive hitters in the game. When on song, he can take down any bowling attack and change the game single-handedly. Not to mention, Russell offers great all-round value with the ball as well. But even as a finisher only, he can be a good asset to acquire in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green missed the previous edition due to an injury. Given his popularity, he is expected to be the most expensive player in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Multiple teams will be after him as he has the all-round skill set and age on his side.

Cometh the Crisis, Cometh Green 🧊



With the game slipping away, Cameron Green stepped up and delivered a clutch 51 off just 26 balls, powering the Aussies to a thrilling win 💪#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/hZOCtM90EU — FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2025

Green is someone who has done well higher up in the batting order in recent times. As a finisher, he does not have much experience. But the franchises are likely to look at him as a No.4 or 5 batter who can go on to finish the games for them. As an overall package, Cameron Green is an attractive option to have on the side.

David Miller

The South African veteran David Miller was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.50 crore in the mega auction, but he could not live up to the expectations. He had a disappointing campaign earlier this year and unsurprisingly failed to cut LSG retained players 2026.

Given his experience and proven track record in the IPL and international cricket, Miller remains a top finisher. He is better suited at number 4-5, but teams see him as a finisher. Miller will be amongst the most sought-after players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone

Much like Green and Miller, Liam Livingstone has tasted more success when he has gotten time in the middle and paced his innings. He had that opportunity last season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), butit was pretty lacklustre. As a result, he was not retained in the RCB squad 2026.

His stocks aren’t high right now, but anything can happen in a mini auction as teams have limited options. Livingstone can succeed in a lower middle order role and is an excellent hitter of pace bowling. His attributes make him a finisher that should get a big bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza went unsold in the previous auction but could be on the radar of multiple teams in the IPL 2026 auction. The former Punjab Kings star can be flexible in the batting unit and has enough experience as a finisher.

Raza has been in great form in the shorter format. He has piled on over 1,100 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging 28 at a strike rate of 137. He has the power to score at a brisk rate down the order. Additionally, he is a quality spinner and can be a good package for any franchise.

