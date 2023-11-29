5 Players CSK Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a set method in the IPL auctions, which has been quite effective over the years.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a set method in the IPL auctions, which has been quite effective over the years. They bank on experience and have their priorities sorted. MS Dhoni assigns a particular set of players to the owners, and they buy them to complete the team.

CSK have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the game for a reason. They don’t buy big names and work on turning available players into matchwinners. Expect them to adopt a similar strategy again, and they also have ample budget to get the players they want.

Let’s try to guess five possible players CSK can target in the IPL 2024 auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra will be among the top picks in the IPL 2024 auction. He will get a whopping price, with several teams going after him. However, Chennai Super Kings will be more interested in acquiring the services of this Kiwi superstar.

Rachin is an LHB who can bat at No.3 or 4, and his bowling will also be handy in Chennai. Rachin showed he can handle pace and spin well and has different gears to operate effectively. CSK have the purse to go deep after him in the IPL 2024 auction.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan will definitely be on CSK’s radar in this IPL auction. They tried to acquire him previously as well but had to pull out in the last moments due to budget issues. This time, Chennai Super Kings have the necessary amount to chase him and include a local finisher in the team.

Shahrukh will bat in the lower order and do the finishing job along with MS Dhoni. MS might retire after the next season, and Shahrukh can be a long-term investment. He can also bowl handy off-spin.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has previously been part of Chennai Super Kings, and expect the five-time champions to target him again. Shardul is precisely the kind of player MS Dhoni wants. He will be given a specific plan, and Shardul will have to operate accordingly.

Thakur has those cutters and slower ones to agitate the batters on the slow Chennai decks. He can also bat well in the lower order. Shardul had done well in the yellow jersey, and there is a possibility that he might end up donning it again.

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had high expectations from Harshal Patel, but he couldn’t perform as consistently after initial success. As a result, RCB released him ahead of the IPL auction 2024. However, Harshal still has a lot to offer, especially considering he is an Indian speedster.

Harshal can be an ideal candidate for Chennai Super Kings and might enjoy playing under MS Dhoni. Harshal has those dipping slower ones and cutters, which might be massively effective in Chennai, as the track has always been on the slower side here. Players like Harshal can bring out their best game under the guidance of the mastermind, MS Dhoni, and he can also contribute with the willow if required.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood will be the prime target of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 auction, given he is available for the whole season. CSK have released the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala and Dwaine Pretorious, and they would need an overseas speedster. Ideally, the defending champions have two options - Josh Hazlewood and Gerald Coetzee - but Hazlewood might be more effective in Chepauk.

Hazlewood also has previous experience playing for the Yellow Army. He can bowl into the pitch and snare wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. With Pathirana doing the death-over job, Hazlewood can bowl his overs before the end phase to maximise his potential.

