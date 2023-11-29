5 Players Rajasthan Royals (RR) Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Let’s have a look at the five players Rajasthan Royals can buy in the IPL 2024 auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction with the second-least purse. They only have INR 14.50 crores to spend and will have to be prudent with their choices. They left nine players ahead of the mini-auction and traded Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RR’s strategy has been clear in the previous two seasons. They look to form a formidable XI and spend more money on them rather than spending on quality backups to fill the squad. Their XI is more or less settled and will look to plug a few remaining holes.

Harry Brook

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Harry Brook at a handsome amount, they expected massive things from him. However, he failed badly with the willow, barring a century. Hence, the English rising star was dropped ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

But Rajasthan Royals could target him and slot him somewhere at No.4 or 5, with Shimron Hetmyer doing the finishing job. RR had Joe Root, but he pulled his name out, so the inaugural champions have three overseas slots to fill. Brook will fit nicely, as he is naturally a middle-order batter, something RR desperately require.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan has been making waves in the domestic circuit and will be among the many uncapped stars on franchises’ radar in the IPL 2024 auction. Musheer’s value and talent are massive, making him a long-term investment. He is a hard-hitting batter who bowls left-arm off-spin well.

Musheer will work well in a team like Rajasthan Royals, who lack such kind of Indian players. They have quality spin but are unskilled as the batters. Musheer provides plenty of value, especially considering he is an Indian, and RR will go after him this time.

Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan Royals have left out Jason Holder, and the impact player rule would enable them to go in without a specialist all-rounder. However, RR would still need a pace all-rounder, and if they get a domestic player, it will be a bonus. Shardul Thakur will be ideal for this role.

Thakur is a pace all-rounder, and while his value in T20s is not as much, he is still an asset. The tracks in Jaipur were slow last time, and Shardul will do well. Not to forget, he has that wicket-taking knack and is a handy lower-order batter.

Shahrukh Khan

Rajasthan Royals have a great time but have struggled to find a lower middle-order batter who can provide a strong finish. Hetmyer has done well, but RR need another specialist below him. Shahrukh Khan will be available in the IPL 2024 auction and is an ideal candidate for that role.

Shahrukh is a pace hitter, and he has previous experience doing this job. While Shahrukh hasn’t been as consistent and was removed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) after heavy investment, he is still among the best bets. The 28-year-old can also bowl handy off-spin, and if not required, RR can replace him with a specialist bowler under the impact player rule.

Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royals might have traded Avesh Khan, but they have still left out a few Indian and overseas pacers. Hence, RR would need at least one speedster, and if they get quality Indian, it will be even better. They don’t have a big budget, so RR will have to settle for the medium-range players.

Chetan Sakariya has a massive potential and has previously played for Rajasthan Royals. Being a left-arm pacer helps him as well. Expect Rajasthan Royals to target him in the IPL 2024 auction.

