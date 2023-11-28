5 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

In this segment, we look at the five potential targets of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the centre of attraction since the previous week. The reason was the trading of their captain and star player, Hardik Pandya, to Mumbai Indians (MI) in one of the biggest trades ever in the history of the league. This move stunned one and all, and GT have also announced Shubman Gill as their new captain ahead of the next season.

Hardik was not only their leader, but he also provided ample balance to the XI. He had those rare skillsets of being a pace all-rounder, and Hardik was adept in both aspects. GT will have to hunt new options now that Hardik is gone.

Daryl Mitchell

Gujarat Titans have a massive purse for the IPL 2024 auction, which will help them get almost any player they want. Mitchell will be among the most sought-after players in the auction, and most of the teams will go after him. Mitchell is among those rare overseas batters who have all the gear and technique to handle the spinners well.

With Pandya gone, Mitchell can be a perfect fit in the GT setup. Mitchell can be flexible with the bat, as he can navigate through the middle overs or the finishing job. The Kiwi all-rounder can also give two overs with the ball according to the game situation.

Shardul Thakur

While the impact player rule might have mitigated the impact of all-rounders, there is still a lot of value in the pace bowlers who can bat in the lower order. Shardul was overpriced and rightly released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. But he will fit in nicely for Gujarat Titans.

While it’s impossible to replace Hardik Pandya, GT will be hunting for a similar player. Thakur somehow fits, even if his value in T20Is is not much for now. GT are known to extract the best out of any player, and Thakur has the ability to serve them well in all aspects.

Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan might be another player on GT’s radar in the auction scheduled for next month. Jagadeesan can fit ideally if Gujarat Titans don’t get someone like Inglis. Being an Indian also strengthens his case.

While Jagadeesan’s hitting abilities at this level haven’t been as inspiring, there is still a lot of value in him as a backup for Wriddhiman Saha. Jagadeesan is naturally an opener as well, making him a like-to-like replacement for Saha if required. It will be intriguing to see whether GT go hard for Jagadeesan in the auction or if they opt for an overseas player in the wicketkeeper batter category.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is going to be a hot property in the mini-auction of IPL 2024. The good thing is Gujarat Titans have the budget to go hard for a bowler like Starc. Gujarat Titans like to have big bowlers, and they have also removed two left-arm pacers - Yash Dayal and Pradeep Sangwan - as well as an overseas pacer, Alzarri Joseph.

Starc will fit in quite well in Gujarat Titans, as they play in Ahmedabad. There has always been some assistance with the new ball, and Starc can really wreak havoc early on. Expect GT to go deep for Starc in this year’s auction.

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi has been one of the most talking points ahead of the auction and will be among the most expensive buys. Tyagi is an Indian speedster who provides value in all phases and can be a long-term investment. He is precisely the player GT like to have in the squad.

GT have left out several pacers and would need at least a couple of them to fill the squad. They have the purse to go after him and strengthen their bowling attack further. Tyagi will find the right guidance under Ashish Nehra and can transform himself into an absolute beast.

