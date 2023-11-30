5 Players SRH Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among the most interesting teams on the auction day, as they always buy players based on recent trends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among the most interesting teams on the auction day, as they always buy players based on recent trends. The inclusion of Harry Brook at a whopping price served as an ideal example for it. However, SRH have a settled lineup ahead of IPL 2024 and need a few players to complete the team.

They will go in the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of 34 crores, and the Orange Army have six slots to fill. They can buy three overseas players as well, a noticeable area. With the budget available, expect SRH to target high-profile players who have impressed lately again.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell will be on the radar of several franchises in the IPL 2024 auction, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of them. SRH have removed Harry Brook and freed 13.25 crores for the mini-auction. Brook was supposed to be a middle-order batter, and SRH would want a similar player.

Mitchell is an ideal pick in that category, as he can score well against both pacers and spinners. He is a flexible batter who can bat anywhere, making his case strong further. Mitchell can also bowl a few overs if required.

Shahrukh Khan

IPL now has the impact player rule, which takes away the value of pace all-rounders, as teams can now play specialists in both departments. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips and Heinrich Klaasen will form the middle order, but SRH would need a finisher for No.7. Shahrukh Khan is a finisher who can thwack the pacers at the death, making him a nice pick for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He has previous experience featuring in the league and doing the job of finishing the innings. Shahrukh might not have been as consistent, but he is still among the best bets in the IPL 2024 auction. SRH also have the budget to go hard after him.

Wanindu Hasaranga

It was a surprise that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Wanindu Hasaranga despite showing massive trust in him. Hasaranga will be among the top picks in the IPL 2024 auction, with multiple teams showing interest in him. He is a leg-spinner who can bat well in the lower order.

SRH have left Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma and Samarth Vyas ahead of the auction and would need a quality spinner to partner Mayank Markande. Hasaranga fits perfectly in the current SRH setup, for he has skillsets and prior experience playing in the league. SRH can target him and include him as a long-term investment.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel was another massive release by Royal Challengers Bangalore on the retention day. The Indian pacers who can operate in the death overs are rare to find. However, his performance went down massively in the last season.

SRH can go after him, given they have released Kartik Tyagi. While Harshal’s performances might have shrunk in the previous edition, he is still a fine bowler with the potential to operate well in the middle and slog overs. He won’t be as expensive in the auction this time, either.

Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad released Kartik Tyagi in what was a surprising move ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He is a talented pacer and, more importantly, a domestic player with massive potential. Tyagi’s skillsets are good enough to be part of any IPL franchise.

SRH might release him, but they can target him again if they don’t get their first-choice picks. Under Dale Styen, Tyagi will only grow as a bowler. He has the expertise to be an all-phase bowler, and Sunrisers Hyderabad should get him again.

