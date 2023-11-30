5 Players KKR Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

In this section, we try to predict five players KKR can go after in the IPL 2024 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the most players ahead of the IPL auction 2024. They parted ways with as many as 12 players, six of them being overseas. Clearly, KKR are looking for a massive overhaul, and they made an attempt in the same direction with their retentions and releases strategy.

KKR have a massive 32.7 crores for the IPL 2024 auction and can get some big names in the room. They need to plug several holes to compete with the other teams. For now, the Kolkata-based franchise only have 13 players in the squad.

In this section, we try to predict five players KKR can go after in the IPL 2024 auction.

Travis Head

Travis Head will be on the radar of several franchises next month, given the skillsets he possesses and the kind of form he is in. There is no doubt that Head will fetch a whopping amount in the mini-auction and will be among the most expensive players. Kolkata Knight Riders will also target him.

KKR have released two foreign openers and need someone who can be relied upon, and Head fits nicely for them. He can also bowl handy off-spin and give a few overs with the ball. Head can be a game changer for Kolkata Knight Riders, and they will certainly try acquiring his services.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is an Indian finisher who can also bowl off-spin with the ball. He is a valuable pick and can be an asset for a team like KKR. KKR need a finisher to partner Rinku in the death overs. Andre Russell is an option, but he is on the wane, with his expertise not being as consistent and reliable as it used to be earlier.

Shahrukh can act as a pace basher and can be later replaced by a specialist bowler according to the condition. He also has prior experience playing in the league, which is another positive. KKR can see Shahrukh as a long-term investment.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai will also attract a few bids in the IPL auction 2024. Omarzai is a terrific bowler with a lot of value with the new ball. Omarzai can also operate effectively in the middle overs, and he is only going to improve.

KKR have released the likes of David Wiese and Shardul Thakur, and they need someone as a backup for Andre Russell, who is injury-prone. Omarzai will be an ideal pick. He can serve KKR for a long time if used wisely.

Josh Hazlewood

KKR have left out as many as six pacers from their squad and are in desperate need of at least two quality seamers, with one being a foreigner. Josh Hazlewood will be a terrific pick for them. Hazlewood provides a lot of value with the new ball, and the tracks in Kolkata always provide some assistance early on.

Moreover, Hazlewood can also bowl into the pitch and use his cutters to trouble the batters in the middle and slog overs. The pitches have slowed down in Eden Gardens, and it will help Hazlewood to get away with his problems in the slog. Hazlewood seems to be the ideal candidate for KKR at the moment, for he provides everything the two-time champions need.

Kartik Tyagi

As mentioned above, Kolkata Knight Riders need a couple of quality seamers in the squad. Who is better than Kartik Tyagi for that role among the options available? He is a young Indian and can be a long-term investment for the Knights.

Currently, KKR have Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora in this department, who impressed last season. If they get Tyagi, it will complete their pace attack nicely. KKR also have the budget to go hard after him and acquire his services.

