All you need to know about Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan's 18-year-old brother

Mumbai has always been a hub of cricketing talent in India, with no shortage of skilled players. Numerous prodigies have gone on to do unbelievable stuff in the international arena with their superior skillsets. Moreover, several talented individuals in the pipeline are creating a stir in the local scene.

Musheer Khan is among those bright talents whose expertise galore whenever he takes the field. For starters, his introduction is being the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, another bright star in Mumbai’s domestic circuit. But Musheer quickly got over this tag and carved a niche for himself in a short span.

Musheer is an 18-year-old batting all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls left-arm off-spin. He is equally adept in both aspects and working hard to hone them further. Like Sarfaraz, Musheer is also trained by his father, Naushad Khan.

As an eight-year-old, Musheer dismissed Yuvraj Singh in a friendly game in 2014. Yuvraj later gifted an autographed ball, writing, “That was an awesome ball, Musheer”. However, Musheer missed his train and had to sleep on the railway platform with his father in the night.

However, Musheer was banned for three years after his obscene gesture at his teammate, Vedanta Gadia, during a Vijay Merchant Trophy game in 2019. Later, this ban was reduced to less than one year since Musheer accepted his mistake and made an apology. Since then, Musheer has continued to grow as a cricketer.

Musheer first impressed in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2021-22, where he amassed 670 runs at a tremendous average of 67, including five fifties and two centuries in 11 innings. He also took 32 wickets at 26.06 runs apiece. It included two four-wicket and three five-wicket hauls.

His consistent performances in the age group series earned him his maiden First Class cap for Mumbai against Saurashtra at the back end of December 2022. His elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, presented him with his hard-earned cap. The 18-year-old was with Mumbai’s Ranji team since May 2022, but he got his chance in December.

However, Musheer couldn’t make much in the three games he got and was dropped subsequently. He had 96 runs at a 19.20 average, with 42 being his highest score. And Musheer could only grab two wickets with the ball.

Musheer later featured in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 629 runs at an average of 78.63. It included a magnificent triple-century. He also took 16 wickets at a sumptuous average of 13.81.

2⃣6⃣7⃣ Runs

4⃣0⃣8⃣ Balls

3⃣0⃣ Fours

2⃣ Sixes



Mumbai's Musheer Khan was on a roll with the bat & played a fantastic knock against Manipur. 👏 👏 #MUMvMAN | #CKNayudu



Here's a snippet of his innings 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/MDXhCtjQJ5 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 23, 2022

Musheer has continued to rise and did exceptionally well in the Quadrangular U-19 Series 2023 held in Mulapadu. He ended as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 322 runs, averaging 80.50. Musheer also took the third-most wickets (12) at 24 runs apiece in seven innings.

Musheer was instrumental in the final game against India B U-19s. He made 127 runs in just 47 balls, hitting six boundaries and 13 maximums. Musheer then picked two wickets and earned the Man of the Match award.

Outstanding display by Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan 👏👏#U19 pic.twitter.com/kUAgTlfGY8 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 28, 2023

Musheer has been selected for the U-19 Asia Cup, starting in Dubai next week. He is a well-deserved pick, and Musheer will look to continue his fine work. The future is bright for Musheer Khan, and it will be a massive disappointment if he doesn’t represent India in the future.

