After Hardik, another ex-Mumbai Indians player eyes return

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a massive last-minute coup to secure the homecoming of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. While the move made headlines everywhere, a former Mumbai Indians player opened up on his desire to reunite with the franchise.

In response to an inquiry from Hindustan Times during the Dehradun leg of the 2023 Legends League Cricket, the former New Zealand player, who played six IPL seasons under Rohit's captaincy from 2015 to 2020 shared thoughts on the potential chances.

Having joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2015 season, Mitchell McClenaghan played a crucial role in three of the team's title victories over his six-year tenure in the IPL. He secured 71 wickets in 56 appearances before parting ways with the franchise after the 2020 season. Following the announcement of his release from MI, the left-arm fast bowler expressed gratitude to the team before adding, "It's a see you later, not a goodbye".

McClenaghan reveals his probable future roadmap with Mumbai Indians

When questioned by Hindustan Times about the relevance of the 2021 statement in which McClenaghan hinted at a possible mentorship role, the four-time IPL winner disclosed that he has been pursuing coaching courses since his retirement. He has set the goal of a reunion with Mumbai Indians in a coaching capacity in the near future.

"It's one of the common things get on Twitter, people asking when I'm coming back, but currently I am going through my coaching courses, trying to learn more about that side of the game because it's a sport that I enjoy and a sport that I would like to be involved in going forward. So whether that goes locally back home or globally within the T20 circuit, and who knows? I mean, MI would be a goal of mine to reunite with that franchise, for sure," he smiled.

