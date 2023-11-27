5 Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Should Buy in IPL 2024 Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) created mayhem on the retention day and have been the most talked about franchise in the last couple of days.

Mumbai Indians (MI) created mayhem on the retention day and have been the most talked about franchise in the last couple of days. They traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans (GT) to pull off one of the biggest trades in the history of the league. Later, the five-time champions gave Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in another unexpected move.

They will enter the IPL 2024 auction with several bases covered. However, MI still have a few areas to fill, and it will be interesting to see the players they buy in the IPL 2024 auction. They have only 17.75 crores in the purse.

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi will be on several teams’ radar, and Mumbai Indians are one of them. Kartik will fit nicely in the MI and act as a backup for Akash Madhwal or Jasprit Bumrah. He has the pace and ability to hit the deck, making him an ideal option.

Being a domestic pacer also helps MI, who have released plenty of pacers ahead of the auction. However, Mumbai Indians don’t have a massive purse, and Tyagi might be expensive. The MI scouts will have a few unknowns on the radar as well, and if they don’t acquire Tyagi, Mumbai Indians will target them.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the mini-auction for IPL 2024 in a shocking move. While Yash didn’t have a great time, particularly after Rinku Singh’s carnage, he could have been a fine addition. Now that he has been left out, Mumbai Indians can pick him and fill a valuable backup slot in the pacers’ section.

Yash Dayal has the advantage of being a left-armer and will be on MI’s target. He provides value with the new ball and also a decent middle and slog-overs option. If Mumbai Indians don’t get Kartik Tyagi, Dayal can definitely be an option in the same category.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is going to be another hot property in the mini-auction for IPL 2024. Several franchises will go after him, given the kind of skillsets he offers. Mumbai Indians have released several overseas pacers like Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson ahead of the auction.

They need at least one quality overseas speedster, and Coetzee fits perfectly in that aspect. However, he might also go for a massive sum because of the mini-auction and get out of MI’s budget. Mumbai Indians desperately need an overseas pacer, and Coetzee fits as brilliantly as anything.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga’s release has been among the most talking points so far, given the expectations Royal Challengers Bangalore had with him. He was bought for a whopping sum and was expected to be a long-term investment. Mumbai Indians can target him and acquire his services, as he is a spinner who can be a handy batter in the lower order.

Mumbai Indians don’t have an overseas spinner in the squad and require someone like Hasaranga, who would help them greatly. But he might also be overpriced since several teams will go after him. If not Hasaranga, MI can also try Keshav Maharaj, but he is not a leg spinner.

Pat Cummins

MI’s IPL 2024 auction will revolve largely around the pacers, especially the overseas ones. Pat Cummins is one of the better options available in that category. He is a fine bowler who can also be a handy batter at No. 8 or below.

Cummins has improved as a white-ball bowler recently and can be a nice pick if MI don’t get Gerald Coetzee. His batting is an upgrade, as Cummins can hit the ball long. However, Cummins is not a reliable option and won’t be the priority for the five-time champions.

