5 Players Who May Never Feature In The League After IPL 2026 Retention List Omission Ft. Former RCB Stars

The IPL 2026 auction is set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Every franchise has rolled out their IPL 2026 retention list, and all the analysis has kicked off on each front. But the larger picture remains to be seen on December 16, when the franchises will battle it out in the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

Out of the multiple factors that franchises would have listed out as the reasons for releases, the age factor would have been the most prominent one. To add to that, performances would also be considered. However, when the age factor and performance come together, it potentially turns into a lethal combination.

That being said, here are five players who might never feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) again, after being associated with the league for multiple seasons.

Faf du Plessis

Last played vs PBKS in IPL 2025

The former South African skipper has represented four teams over the course of his IPL career, the latest of which have been the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, Faf du Plessis was not amongst the names that featured in the IPL 2026 retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in December.

In nine matches in IPL 2025, Faf du Plessis scored 202 runs at an average of 22.44, which did not show a lot of promise. While it could have been the reason for his release from the squad, there might be an outside chance that the 41-year-old might have played his last IPL fixture.

Lungi Ngidi

Last played in IPL 2025 vs SRH

After three years with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 29-year-old had a brief break to his IPL career before joining forces with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025. That being said, Lungi Ngidi featured in just two matches, scalping four wickets for the franchise.

Though his age is not on the extreme end, his performances, coupled with the demands for every franchise might not place him at the centre of the scheme of things in the IPL. To add to that, he has not completed the quota of playing all group stage games for a single season in the league so far.

Devon Conway

Last played in IPL 2025 vs GT

The 34-year-old Kiwi batter who has been released by the five-time IPL champions would be another probable name on the list of players who might never feature in the tournament again. Devon Conway had his best season for CSK in 2023, when he scored 672 runs in 14 matches at a humongous average of 51.69. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter was not on the IPL 2026 retention list.

However, his form dipped in the IPL 2025 season, and he was unable to score runs at a brisk pace. To add to that, Conway featured in just six of the 14 CSK games last season, scoring runs at an average of a mere 26. His performances have been on and off recently, but the demand for a player in the market would be a huge factor to determine his future, and that is where Conway might be behind a few players.

Glenn Maxwell

Last played in IPL 2025 vs KKR

Well, this is a bold prediction! There are rumours that the 37-year-old Australian all-rounder would not be entering into the auction pool for IPL 2026, after being released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament. Glenn Maxwell has been a force to reckon with in the tournament’s history, but his frequent absences will not do him any good.

Last season, he played in seven matches for PBKS, and could gather a mere 48 runs with an average of under 10. He could not contribute a lot in terms of his bowling too, and that would have put a dent to PBKS’ chances in the league. Though there is no doubt on the ability of the player, his uncertainty around availability would be an issue.

Deepak Hooda

Last played in IPL 2025 vs GT

Deepak Hooda would be another player who would not be on the list because of his age, but due to his performances. Being an all-rounder, the 30-year-old would have a whole lot to offer in terms of his skills. However, none of those skills have ben visible on the field in the last few seasons.

To put it in statistical form, Hooda has not possessed a batting average in excess of 20 on four occasions out of the last five seasons. In the last season, he featured in seven matches for the Men in Yellow, and was able to garner 31 runs at an average of a dismal 6.20.

