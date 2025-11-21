6,6,6,4: Part of LSG Retained Players 2026, Nicholas Pooran Goes Berserk in Abu Dhabi T10 Before Former PBKS Star Takes Revenge [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran gave a fiery display of his explosive batting abilities in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025. Part of the LSG Retained Players 2026, Pooran’s carnage saw him hit a quickfire 6-ball 24, striking at a blistering rate of 400.

Playing for the Deccan Gladiators, his onslaught came during the match against Royal Champs. Pooran took former Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Rishi Dhawan to the cleaners by smacking him for a hattrick of sixes followed by a boundary. In total, Dhawal leaked 29 runs from the over, including a wide that went to the boundary.

However, the Indian fast bowler managed make some amends in the end, getting his revenge on the final ball of the over after Pooran got caught out to Isuru Udana.

Watch the video of Pooran’s carnage and his wicket below.

Pooran’s sizzling cameo helped his side get off to a blazing start in their chase of 134, with David Weise slamming an unbeaten fifty (59* off 21 balls) and Marcus Stoinis contributing with a swift 22-ball 40* to help the Gladiators win the contest comfortably by eight wickets.

With the win, the Deccan Gladiators have maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They currently sit second in the eight-team points table with two wins from two matches and four points in their kitty.

Nicholas Pooran among 18 players in LSG Retained List 2026

The Sanji Goenka-owned franchise retained 18 players for the next season, out of which two players were acquired via trade – Arjun Tendulkar and Mohammed Shami. Notably, LSG, also traded out Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians for an all-cash deal for INR 2 crores.

Amongst the top retained LSG stars are Rishabh Pant, alongside overseas stars Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Promising Indian talents like Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav have also made the cut.

After the retention deadline day (November 15), the LSG remaining purse is INR 22.95 crores, with which they will enter the IPL 2026 auction.

LSG Retained Players 2026

Abdul Samad, *Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (T), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, *Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Md Shami (T), *Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, *Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

*: Overseas Players

