Yograj Singh, Shreyas Iyer, IPL 2025 final
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘A Criminal Offence’: Former India Player Lambasts Shreyas Iyer After PBKS IPL 2025 Final Loss To RCB

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

RCB won the IPL 2025 Final with a mere margin of six runs.

Yograj Singh, Shreyas Iyer, IPL 2025 final

Yograj Singh, the former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, castigated Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer after he got out early in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). According to Yograj, Iyer’s dismissal was a criminal offence and that resulted in the team’s narrow six-run loss to RCB.

Yograj Singh on Shreyas Iyer

In a nail-biting encounter that transpired at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, RCB managed to lift their maiden IPL trophy after 18 long years. PBKS’ skipper had to take a long walk to the pavilion on a paltry score of one off two balls while attempting a reckless shot against Romario Shepherd. 

While talking to ANI, Yograj stated, “The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me. Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offence, which comes under Section 302. He also told me that the repercussions of this is that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that.”

ALSO READ:

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad

Talking about the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS, Rajat Patidar led side batted first and managed to post a fighting total of 190/9 after 20 overs. Stalwart batter Virat Kohli played a slow innings of 43 while Patidar contributed with 26 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma made 24 runs.

The likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh also failed to make an impact with the bat after starting the proceedings. In reply, it was Josh Inglis who took things into his hands, playing a quickfire knock of 39. Shashank Singh, who came lower down the order, did try to turn things around but failed. Despite smashing an unbeaten 61 runs, he could not sail his team’s boat, and Punjab were restricted to 184/7. RCB’s seasoned all-rounder Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets after conceding just 17 runs.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Punjab Kings
RCB vs PBKS
Shreyas Iyer
Yograj Singh
