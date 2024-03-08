"Not a good idea": AB de Villiers strictly against CSK star joining in later stages

He was the leading run-scorer for CSK last season.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt a major blow recently with one of their marquee players getting ruled out for the first half of the upcoming India Premier League (IPL 2024) season. A proven performer in the CSK ranks, he suffered a thumb injury that would keep him on the sidelines for the initial phase.

Devon Conway was the leading run-scorer for CSK last season, having amassed 672 runs from 15 innings at an impressive average of 51.69. He also won the Player of the Match award in the summit clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 47 runs off 25 balls.

Although the Kiwi is expected to make a return towards the later stages, former Proteas star AB de Villiers opined against it.

De Villiers opines against Conway making a return in IPL 2024

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Villiers said, "Maybe there is an opportunity for the knockouts for him (Conway) to be ready for that, but missing out on so much cricket, possibly coming in with no form whatsoever. I don't think that'll be a good idea to try and get him available for the back end of the IPL."

"He's pretty much out of the IPL in my books. A big blow for CSK. He's been a very consistent performer over the years. He's been a great find for CSK and also New Zealand."

While there has been no official confirmation of a replacement, it is expected the franchise will name it soon with the season just around the horizon.

Meanwhile, the five-time IPL winners will begin their IPL 2024 campaign in the first match of the tournament on March 22 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

