Punjab Kings batter prepares for IPL 2024 with a scintillating knock

Punjab Kings will be looking to win their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Punjab Kings is one of the teams in the IPL who are yet to win a trophy. Their players are gearing up for IPL 2024 as they look to win their maiden title.

The team will be led by veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan joined Punjab Kings in 2022 and was asked to lead the team. But the Kings struggled in both the seasons and failed to make it to the playoffs.

Shikhar Dhawan slams 99* in DY Patil T20 tournament

In the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament, Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 99 from just 51 balls. The league is seen as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming IPL 2024. Playing for DY Patil Blue, Dhawan hit 8 fours and 6 sixes in his knock. His knock enabled his side to reach 182/6 in 20 overs.

But, despite having a good total on the board, DY Patil Blue lost the game. In reply, CAG chased down the target in 19.1 overs, thanks to Varun Lavande (73 off 53 balls) and Sanveer Singh (45 off 27 balls).

RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is also playing for Shikhar Dhawan’s team DY Patil Blue. He got out cheaply for 5 off 15 balls. Other big names in the tournament are Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan.

Punjab Kings will start their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 23 at PCA Stadium, Mohali. They finished eighth in the points table in IPL 2023.

