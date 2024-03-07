RCB star to announce shock retirement after IPL 2024 season: Reports

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 opener in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to win their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Star wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is set to play IPL 2024 as the final season of his career. Karthik is set to feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season.

Karthik has been a designated finisher for RCB for the last two years. He has played some outstanding cameos down the order for his team as well. He was signed by RCB for INR 5.5 crore in IPL 2022 auction. Karthik proved his selection right that season as he amassed 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55. He proved to be a dangerous finisher in IPL 2022 and finished with a strike rate of 183. He proved a crucial role in RCB’s run to the playoffs.

But Karthik had a poor IPL 2023 season with 140 runs at an average of 11. His poor returns could not help his team as RCB bowed out of the playoffs race and finished sixth in the points table.

Karthik’s rich vein of form in IPL 2022 earned him a spot in India’s squad for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He played as a finisher but could only score 14 runs in three innings.

One of the few players to feature in every IPL season

Dinesh Karthik is among the few select players to have featured in every IPL season till now, ever since the tournament was launched in 2008. The other players to feature in every IPL season are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, and Wriddhiman Saha.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter has featured for six IPL teams. Those teams are Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As a wicketkeeper, he is second on the list with most dismissals (133).

Dinesh Karthik has already started his new career simultaneously alongwith playing cricket. He has worked as a commentator and a cricket pundit in various T20 leagues in England and international series as well.

Also read: CSK star walks off injured halfway through his spell in the T20 international game

RCB will be up against defending champions CSK in the tournament opener on March 23 at Karthik’s home ground in Chepauk, Chennai.

