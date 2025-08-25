News
AB de Villiers Keeps 'Never Say Never' Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

AB de Villiers Keeps ‘Never Say Never’ Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 25, 2025
3 min read

AB de Villiers scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL.

AB de Villiers Keeps 'Never Say Never' Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2025, after a wait of 18 years. After a superb run in the league stages, the franchise made sure that they did not repeat their mistakes from the 2016 season. Rajat Patidar, who was named the skipper before the commencement of the previous season became the fourth captain in IPL history to clinch the title in his first year at the helm. Virat Kohli was generous enough to invite AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to the trophy lifting ceremony.

According to Kohli, the contributions of de Villiers and Gayle to the franchise have been humongous. Both the former RCB players were present at the venue for the season Finale. While they were a part of the side, the franchise enjoyed a lot of destruction at the top of the order, as well as in the middle. However, the South African legend has expressed his wish to return to the franchise, but as a mentor or a coach this time. De Villiers spoke about the prospect of mentoring or coaching the franchise.

To add to that, the former Protea player also indicated that he would be available for the roles in some capacity. But committing for the full season would be extremely difficult for the 41-year-old. He further added the importance of the franchise in his career. He openly expressed to the franchise that if there is a case wherein a role can be vacant, de Villiers would be extremely interested for the same.

“I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role. But committing to a full season in a professional capacity is tricky. That said, never say never. My heart is with RCB and will always be”, said AB de Villiers.

ALSO READ:

The Contributions Of AB de Villiers Towards RCB

The South African batter was an extremely vital asset to the IPL 2025 champions. He first played for RCB in 2011, after spending three years with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Overall in the IPL, de Villiers amassed 5,162 runs at an average of 39.70. To add to those numbers, he also possessed three hundreds and 40 half-centuries across his 11 years with the franchise. Once set, de Villiers was a nightmare for the bowlers. His best season in terms of runs came in 2016, when he scored 687 runs across 16 games.

De Villiers’ presence in the field was also huge. He was really quick to cover the ground and was a superb fielder. His one handed catch on the boundary line to dismiss Alex Hales was a sheer testament to his skill. His exploits with the bat and on the field will cease to be forgotten by the franchise. If de Villiers decides to return for a coaching role, the insights that he can provide the youngsters with will help them to take massive steps in the direction towards being batter players.

De Villiers possesses the experience of playing in not just the IPL, but also various other leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), the Vitality Blast, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and three others. One of the best qualities of the South African was his ability to judge the tempo of the game. He could defend all day in a Test match. On the other hand, De Villiers could go berserk in the shorter formats. Adaptability was one of his biggest strengths. And it will be a curious case to see how he adapts to the role of a coach or a mentor.

AB de Villiers
IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

