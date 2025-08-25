AB de Villiers Keeps ‘Never Say Never’ Stance On Potential Return To RCB In IPL 2026

AB de Villiers scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2025, after a wait of 18 years. After a superb run in the league stages, the franchise made sure that they did not repeat their mistakes from the 2016 season. Rajat Patidar, who was named the skipper before the commencement of the previous season became the fourth captain in IPL history to clinch the title in his first year at the helm. Virat Kohli was generous enough to invite AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to the trophy lifting ceremony.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – TTS 40/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – HBT 10/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

According to Kohli, the contributions of de Villiers and Gayle to the franchise have been humongous. Both the former RCB players were present at the venue for the season Finale. While they were a part of the side, the franchise enjoyed a lot of destruction at the top of the order, as well as in the middle. However, the South African legend has expressed his wish to return to the franchise, but as a mentor or a coach this time. De Villiers spoke about the prospect of mentoring or coaching the franchise.

To add to that, the former Protea player also indicated that he would be available for the roles in some capacity. But committing for the full season would be extremely difficult for the 41-year-old. He further added the importance of the franchise in his career. He openly expressed to the franchise that if there is a case wherein a role can be vacant, de Villiers would be extremely interested for the same.

“I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role. But committing to a full season in a professional capacity is tricky. That said, never say never. My heart is with RCB and will always be”, said AB de Villiers.

ALSO READ:

The Contributions Of AB de Villiers Towards RCB

The South African batter was an extremely vital asset to the IPL 2025 champions. He first played for RCB in 2011, after spending three years with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Overall in the IPL, de Villiers amassed 5,162 runs at an average of 39.70. To add to those numbers, he also possessed three hundreds and 40 half-centuries across his 11 years with the franchise. Once set, de Villiers was a nightmare for the bowlers. His best season in terms of runs came in 2016, when he scored 687 runs across 16 games.

De Villiers’ presence in the field was also huge. He was really quick to cover the ground and was a superb fielder. His one handed catch on the boundary line to dismiss Alex Hales was a sheer testament to his skill. His exploits with the bat and on the field will cease to be forgotten by the franchise. If de Villiers decides to return for a coaching role, the insights that he can provide the youngsters with will help them to take massive steps in the direction towards being batter players.

De Villiers possesses the experience of playing in not just the IPL, but also various other leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), the Vitality Blast, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and three others. One of the best qualities of the South African was his ability to judge the tempo of the game. He could defend all day in a Test match. On the other hand, De Villiers could go berserk in the shorter formats. Adaptability was one of his biggest strengths. And it will be a curious case to see how he adapts to the role of a coach or a mentor.