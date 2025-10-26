Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Named KKR Head Coach for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to make Abhishek Nayar their head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. According to Indian Express Abhishek Nayar was told about the decision by KKR last week, and an official announcement will be made soon.

Abhishek Nayar Set to Become KKR Head Coach

Abhishek Nayar has worked with KKR before, helping train and develop players. He was also the assistant coach when KKR won the IPL title in 2024. Nayar rejoined KKR’s support staff for the IPL 2025. Following the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, the franchise chose Nayar to take over as head coach. KKR struggled in IPL 2025, winning just five of their 14 league matches and missing out on the playoffs.

Abhishek Nayar joined the KKR setup in 2018 as the head of their new KKR Academy in Mumbai. He coached many young players and built strong relationships with cricketers like Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, who still credit him for their development. After KKR’s 2024 IPL title win, when former franchise mentor Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s team, he brought Nayar and fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate as his assistant coaches.

Earlier this year, Nayar was let go by the Indian team. However, he was part of the support staff when India won the Champions Trophy. Sitanshu Kotak has now taken over as India’s batting coach.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Nayar Set to Bring a Fresh Approach to KKR

Abhishek Nayar would bring a different style compared to Chandrakant Pandit, KKR’s former head coach. Nayar does not have such high-profile achievements, but he has worked closely with star players like Rohit Sharma, and, KL Rahul, all of whom credit him for helping them bounce back during tough phases in their careers.

UP Warriorz Stint as a Stepping Stone to IPL Head Coach Role for Abhishek Nayar

How Nayar adapts to the bigger and more challenging role of IPL head coach remains to be seen. Earlier this year, he became the head coach of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) team UP Warriorz. It is not clear if he will leave that role to take the KKR job.

Overall, Nayar is expected to bring a fresh approach to KKR, focusing on player development and mentorship. The franchise will be hoping for a much better season than their disappointing performance last year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.