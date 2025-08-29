After An Ordinary IPL 2025, SRH Pacer Bags Five-wicket Haul To Revive Retention Chances Ahead Of IPL 2026

He was able to get only two wickets in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh has scalped a five-wicket haul in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The string of wickets came in the fixture between the Central Delhi Kings and the East Delhi Riders, which was the Qualifier 1. Playing for the kings, he sent the two opening batters back to the pavilion. Later, Simarjeet also contributed towards the collapse of the middle-order.

In a high-pressure game, the Central Delhi Kings won the toss and opted to field first. The match was reduced to 15 overs per side due to inclement weather. The East Delhi Riders could only put up 90 runs on the board, losing all their wickets inside 15 overs. The 27-year-old ran through the batting order as they fell like a pack of cards.

In the second innings, Aditya Bhandari scored a steady 33 to take the Kings over the line. They won the match by six wickets, getting to the total in 11.3 overs. With this win, the Kings have now booked a place in the Final of the tournament. On the other hand, the Riders will have to cross another hurdle in Qualifier 2.

How Simarjeet Singh Can Fit Into the Plans For SRH

Since the past couple of years, the Sunrisers have taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm. This might not be in terms of the result, but the approach. The franchise is known to be one of the most aggressive teams in the tournament. Though their aggressive nature is with respect to their batting, skipper Pat Cummins has earned a lot of praise from his teammates for the freedom he gives to his players.

In IPL 2025, Simarjeet was able to take the field on just two occasions throughout the season. In those four appearances, he scalped two wickets. Though his wicket column dried up, the economy was far from where he would have wanted it to be. His economy stood at a whopping 14.10, which is extremely high in the shortest format. This economy is his personal highest in the three seasons he has been a part of.

With his recent performances in the Delhi Premier League 2025, the SRH speedster looks an improved bowler. He has scalped 18 wickets in just 10 matches in the league, and stands third in the list of the highest wicket-takers for this season. However, the Sunrisers would want him to execute the same skills in the IPL in the middle overs. A lot will depend on his ability to execute his skills against the top-most talent in the world.

What Separates Simarjeet Singh From the Rest?

The SRH pacer has shown consistency in the domestic circuit as well. In 15 First-class games, he has scalped 46 wickets at an average of 30.10, which is impressive. He holds six four-wicket hauls and also a solitary five-wicket haul in the longest format in domestic cricket. To add to that, the pacer holds 44 wickets in 39 T20 appearances. His economy in the shortest format is 8.29, which is decent but still could improve.

His variations are what give him an edge over most of the bowlers. But variations are a double edged sword. As many wickets they can generate, variations, if not executed to perfection, can also lead to leaking runs. And unfortunately, the pacer from Delhi has been on the latter side. But the franchise might like to focus on his potential on that front, and this should give him some hope ahead of the auctions for IPL 2026.

Simarjeet has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previously. He was included in the MI squad as a replacement for an injured Arjun Tendulkar in 2021. The next year, he was picked by the Men in Yellow and has played 10 matches for CSK over a period of two years.