With Andre Russell Released, Who Could Be Among KKR IPL 2026 Auction Targets to Replace Him?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction is around the corner, and the team with the highest purse is Kolkata Knight Riders with INR 64.3 crore remaining. The focus is now on identifying KKR IPL 2026 auction targets after the franchise released several players, none bigger or more important than their superstar, Andre Russell.

The decision to release Russell surprised many fans, as the all-rounder was expected to be a key part of their plans. However, with a strong purse available, KKR can buy him back or look for suitable replacements. Let’s take a look at the players who could be among the KKR IPL 2026 auction targets.

Cameron Green

One name that is expected and could be among the KKR IPL 2026 auction targets to replace Andre Russell is Cameron Green. Given KKR’s remaining purse after the retentions and releases, it is very likely that KKR will go after Cameron Green in the auction. He could be a like-for-like replacement for Russell, as he can contribute in both departments.

Green sustained a back injury in October 2024 and was out of last year’s mega auction. He made his comeback in the T20I series against the West Indies this year. Though he didn’t bowl out of precaution, he scored three half-centuries in the five-match T20I series. He also scored 118* in the third ODI against South Africa in August.

The 26-year-old has resumed bowling duties, and, if available in the auction, he will definitely be among the KKR target players.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder could be another name on the KKR IPL 2026 auction targets list. He has played 46 matches in the IPL so far, with his last appearance coming in 2023. Holder played for the Knight Riders in 2016, where he featured in four matches. He has also represented other teams in the league – CSK, SRH, LSG, and Rajasthan Royals. Although he hasn’t been picked since the 2023 season, his form in 2025 has been quite impressive, which could boost his chances of getting a bid from franchises, especially from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He has already played for the team earlier and has also been part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Major League Cricket, where he was the captain this season. He will also be representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the ILT20 later this year. So, having played for their sister franchises could be one reason why KKR may consider him.

Another reason is his form in domestic leagues and international cricket. In the PSL 2025, he played eight matches for Islamabad United and took 15 wickets. For LAKR, he played eight matches and picked up nine wickets. After that, in CPL 2025 for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, he took 13 wickets in 10 matches and scored 267 runs. In T20Is this year, he has played 23 matches and taken 31 wickets. This makes Jason Holder one of the KKR IPL 2026 auction targets.

