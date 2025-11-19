After Featuring in RCB Retention List, Youngster Impresses With Dazzling Performance in IND A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Clash

The spinner has been one of their mainstays since the last season.

When you’ve just won the Indian Premier League (IPL), you tend to take things a lot easier. The case for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will not be far off from that. Though they would not get too ahead of themselves, the environment in the franchise, and amongst the management would be superb at the moment. The RCB retention list says the same too.

The IPL 2025 champions have retained their core, which gives them a good standing ahead of the all-important mini-auction in December. One of those retentions was Suyash Sharma, a spinner from Delhi who played his first season for the franchise in 2025, after representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for two years.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner was on a roll in the match between India A and Oman in the Emerging Asia Cup. After India chose to bowl first, Suyash completed his quota of four overs, giving away just 12 runs and also scalping two wickets in bargain. His economy of just three runs in the shortest format of the game showcased his control. To add to that, he helped restrict Oman to a modest 135/7, which India A could chase easily in the second innings.

Innings Break!



2⃣ wickets each for Suyash Sharma and Gurjapneet Singh 👌

1⃣ wicket each for Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harsh Dubey, and Naman Dhir 👏



Over to our batters as India A need 136 runs to win 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/F9u6OP8Yqd#RisingStarsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/jdHCxsX6Oc — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2025

Being one of the spinners to feature in the RCB retention list, Suyash Sharma will add a lot of stability to RCB’s bowling attack along with Krunal Pandya who was sublime in the last season.

ALSO READ:

Suyash Sharma Stars In RCB Retention List

Though Suyash Sharma has not been a great performer in the last season for the champions, he has shown some prolific displays of spin bowling in the three seasons in which he has featured. What makes him different is the fact that the leg-spinner is a lot quicker through the air as compared to other spinners. As a result, the batters are hurried to make a decision as to go back or play on the front foot.

Having played 14 matches for RCB in IPL 2025, Suyash Sharma could pick only eight wickets at an economy of more than eight. His wickets column did not show the class that it should have. The RCB management have shown tremendous trust in the leg-spinner’s abilities and will expect that the trust pays off. In the 27 matches that he has played in the IPL over the course of three seasons, Suyash has managed just 18 wickets, which he will aim to improve drastically.

It is often said that leg-spinners are rare commodities. They end up giving a lot of runs, but also help the team take important wickets. Suyash Sharma is quick through the air, which places him amongst some of the bowlers in his category, like Ravi Bishnoi – who can spin the ball at a certain pace, making it difficult for the batter to read it off their hands. However, where the leg-spinner needs work is his control. Suyash Sharma has lost control when he has tried bowling the googly in the IPL, and the youngster will have to work on that aspect to garner good results for the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.