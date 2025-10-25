After Four-Wicket Haul in First Match, Rajasthan Royals All-Rounder Lights Up Ranji Trophy 2025/26 With a Fifer in Next Game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag has set the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 on fire with his bowling heroics. He is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the domestic tournament with nine wickets in just two innings.

In the first match against Gujarat which ended in a draw, the 23-year-old shone with a four wicket-haul and then he did one better in the ongoing second round of matches against Services with a stellar fifer, his second in his FC career.

Two hatricks for Services – Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra

The ongoing season of Ranji Trophy also witnessed its first hattrick, with left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma spinning his web around the Assam batters. Sharma started by dismissing Riyan Parag, followed by Assam wicket-keeper Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Sibsankar Roy.

Assam’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired further after lunch as Mohit Jangra continued the decimation for Services by picking up the second hattrick of the game.

Jangra cleaned up opener Pradyun Saikia, who waged a lone battle with his quick-fire 52 off 42 off the final delivery of the 15th over. He then returned to dismiss Assam No. 9 Mukhtar Hussain and No. 10 Bhargab Lakhar to claim his maiden FC hat-trick.

On the other hand, Arjun went onto complete his five-wicket haul to finish with figures of (5/46).

Will Rajasthan Royal retain Riyan Parag for IPL 2026 auction?

Riyan Parag has spent seven years with the franchise and have only grown and evolved. He had his career-best season in IPl 2024 where he made 573 runs, averaging over 50s, including four fifties. Last season too, Riyan was the second highest scorer for RR after Yashasvi Jaiswal, with an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 166.52.

Furthermore, apart from his bowling heroics, Riyan Parag has looked in exceptional touch with the bat too, slamming three fifties for India A in all three matches of the ODI series against Australia A.

Given his longstanding relation with RR and his blistering form, the dynamic all-rounder will definitely be a priority pick when it comes to retention. He is young, has leadership qualities, and RR sees a long future with the powerhouse of talent.

