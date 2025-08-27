News
After Going Unsold Last Season, Former Delhi Capitals Star Dedicated For a Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Going Unsold Last Season, Former Delhi Capitals Star Dedicated For a Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 27, 2025
4 min read

He last played an international game in 2021.

After Going Unsold Last Season, Former Delhi Capitals Star Dedicated For a Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

Prithvi Shaw has been one of the most curious cases in recent times. A career which started with supreme talent in the maidans of Mumbai, was handed glory soon after. The youngster went on to lift the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup for India in 2018. India’s now Test skipper Shubman Gill was a part of the same squad, which was led by former Delhi Capitals star Prithvi Shaw.

But Shaw’s career soon took a turn, which not a lot would have anticipated. In the second half of 2023, fitness and disciplinary issues started creeping in for the 25-year-old. As a result, he was kept away from the game for a brief period of time. To add to that, the U19 World Cup winning captain went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2025.

But it seems like times are changing. Prithvi Shaw took the decision to shift base to Maharashtra for the upcoming season, and the decision looks to be paying off so far. In the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament 2025, Shaw has managed to manufacture prolific knocks. Playing for Maharashtra, he scored 111 against Chhattisgarh, and also coupled it up with a sturdy 66 against TNCA President XI. Maharashtra’s chief selector Akshay Darekar is quite optimistic about the youngster’s career ahead.

“Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He is focused and keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously”, Darekar said in an interview with mid-Day.

Impressive Numbers For the Delhi Capitals Star

There was no question of quality in terms of Prithvi Shaw. Right from when he burst onto the scene, spectators knew that they were seeing something special unfold in front of them. Shaw’s aggressive style of play and his hand-eye co-ordination blew the minds of a lot of stakeholders, including experts.

He played his first season with the Delhi Capitals in 2018, fresh off the U19 World Cup victory. In nine appearances in his debut season, Shaw scored 245 runs with two fifties. His best season in terms of runs came in 2021, when he scored 479 runs in 15 matches at an average of almost 32. He scored four fifties that season, with an impressive strike-rate of 159.13.

He was regarded as one of the finest talents at the time, but his career took a different turn. To add to that, the youngster scored a terrific century on Test debut against the West Indies at home. In five Test appearances, he has scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37. His heroics in the longest format consist of a solitary ton as well as two fifties. The chief selector, Darekar, has shown tremendous belief in the youngster.

“We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances”, said Darekar.

ALSO READ:

How Prithvi Shaw Can Make a Comeback To the IPL

The best way for the youngster to make a comeback into the coveted league is through an opening spot. With performances like these, he can easily knock on the doors of multiple franchises in the IPL. Additionally, Shaw has a good track record in playing the league, and is not new to the opening spot as well.

The last time he played the IPL was in 2024. In eight matches of the season, he managed just 198 runs with an average of 24.75, with just a solitary fifty. His form has not been the best in the league recently, and he will want to turn it around. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals would have their eyes set on the youngster. KKR would want to fill the de Kock void if they wish to release the South African.

To add to that, Shaw has the ability to provide brisk starts in the powerplay. With the game becoming fast paced as ever, this quality is regarded as one of the best in the shortest format. If he can continue his exploits at the top of the order, Shaw will be very close to reviving his career once again.

Buchi Babu Tournament
IPL 2026 Auction
Maharashtra
Prithvi Shaw
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

