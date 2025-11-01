After Impressive Start to International Career, West Indies Batter Can Be Underrated Pick in IPL 2026 Auction

He has been off to a decent start in his T20I career.

West Indies batter Ackeem Auguste has been making waves with the bat lately and can be one of the shocking picks in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has been off to a decent start in his T20I career, showing good signs in the early days.

He came up with another fabulous knock against Bangladesh in the third T20I in Chattogram last night, compiling his maiden fifty in the format. Auguste scored 50 runs in 25 balls, including one boundary and five maximums, at a strike rate of 200.

Ackeem Auguste scored a breezy half-century to help the Windies whitewash Bangladesh 🫡#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/AyV7n3FIsd — FanCode (@FanCode) October 31, 2025

His superior six-hitting ability stood out, as the 22-year-old accumulated 60% of runs via sixes only, as he flexed his muscle. Ackeem Auguste also handled the spinners well, with five of his six boundaries coming against them on a tricky surface.

ALSO READ:

Overall, he has 123 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 150 in four T20I innings, comprising a fifty, since making his debut against Nepal in September earlier this year. There has been a display of raw power, game awareness, and sublime strokeplay in a short career, which will certainly grab a few eyeballs.

Why Ackeem Auguste can be an underrated pick in IPL 2026 auction

Ackeem Auguste brings two major skills IPL franchises often look for while picking a middle-order batter: LHB and a spin hitter. Auguste can bat anywhere between No.3 and 5 and brings the LHB dimension to the batting unit, which further strengthens his case.

The pitches in IPL have lately been flat, and his stroke-making ability will fetch him decent rewards, given he is already more than good against pace and spin. Additionally, Auguste can be a long-term investment because he has the age on his side and can serve any franchise for years to come, which is another big tick from his end.

Teams like the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) need an LHB spin-hitter in the middle, and Auguste can be one of the picks to fill the void, given that not many solid options will be available in the IPL 2026 auction. This is a mini auction, with most quality players already being sold last time, so they must settle for unknown ones.

The ceiling is definitely high for the Caribbean batter, and those investing in him can get a value player at a reasonable price. Not many West Indies specialist batters get an IPL gig now, but Auguste has the potential to be among the rare ones.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.