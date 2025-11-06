After Injury Layoff, Rajasthan Royals Star Sets Foundation to Go Big Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RR finished ninth on the IPL 2025 points table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Nandre Burger has bolstered his IPL 2026 prospects ahead of the upcoming mini auction with an inspiring spell against Pakistan in the second ODI at Faisalabad following a long injury layoff.

Making his return to international cricket after months on the sidelines, Burger reminded everyone of his potential with the ball by dismantling Pakistan’s top order in a spell marked by pace, bounce, and accuracy. The left-arm seamer provided an early breakthrough for South Africa, dismissing opener Fakhar Zaman with a well-directed short ball in the opening over of the match. He later accounted for Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam, who edged one to the first slip before sending Mohammad Rizwan’s stumps flying with an inswinger that jagged back sharply.

Burger’s figures of three for 24 from five overs not only underlined his wicket-taking ability but also displayed great control and rhythm despite his extended absence. Bowling consistently in the 140 Kph, the southpaw showed no signs of rust, producing the kind of incisive spells that make him a huge threat in any format.

Nandre Burger Sets Foundation To Go Big Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The 29-year-old’s timely comeback holds huge significance ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. During the previous season, Burger was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) setup, coming in as an injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma. Although his opportunities were limited, Burger impressed with his raw pace and variations.

If the Royals decide not to retain him, Burger’s recent form could make him one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the auction pool. With franchises valuing left-arm quicks who can deliver both with the new ball and at the death, Burger’s all-round skill set makes him a valuable asset.

His ability to swing the ball up front, generate steep bounce, and deliver pinpoint Yorkers in the slog overs adds balance to any bowling lineup. Combined with his international experience and exposure to franchise leagues, Burger’s stock continues to rise.

Having struggled with a serious back injury that kept him out for almost a year, Burger’s return to form highlights his adaptability to conditions. The South African speedster has sent a timely reminder to IPL scouts and team management that he is ready to roar again.

