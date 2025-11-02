After Middling Season, Punjab Kings All-Rounder Hits Timely Fifty To Stay in IPL 2026 Retention Race

He joined Punjab Kings for INR 11 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis showed his value again during the third T20I against India. He has always been a hard hitter and again flexed his muscles against a formidable Indian bowling outfit.

Stoinis scored 64 runs in 39 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 164.10. 68.75% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 34.40% of the team’s runs alone in this innings.

Stoinis came at a time when Australia had lost two consecutive wickets in the ninth over and required someone who could maintain the tempo without further dismissals. He did precisely that and weaved a prudent knock, where he initially allowed David to do his thing before unleashing himself.

His cameo helped Australia post a big 186/6 in the first innings when there was a possibility of ending with a below-par score after David’s wicket. It was a timely reminder of his abilities by Marcus Stoinis, who probably went away from the limelight for a while after the emergence of other all-rounders in the shortest format.

Should Punjab Kings retain Marcus Stoinis ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Punjab Kings bought Marcus Stoinis for a whopping INR 11 crore in the previous auction, showing big faith in his all-round expertise. He was mostly underwhelming in IPL 2025, scoring 160 runs at a strike rate of 186.04 in 11 innings and taking a solitary wicket at 175 runs apiece in nine outings.

These numbers weren’t great, especially considering he was bought for a big sum, and PBKS will be in a dilemma whether to retain him ahead of the next season. Their squad composition confirms they already have a plethora of all-rounders in the Indian and overseas departments.

Hence, PBKS can afford to release him, even though he still offers a lot as a batter and bowler. He is among the finest pace hitters and can bowl shorter lengths with the ball in the middle overs, making him a decent package, but his form was uninspiring last season.

There’s a Ricky Ponting factor that might go in his favour, for he rates Marcus Stoinis highly and was the mastermind behind his acquisition. PBKS might want to give him another season before making a call, but they have the opportunity to let him go and opt for upgrades like Cameron Green, who would be a long-term investment.

