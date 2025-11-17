After Rahul Dravid’s Exit, Rajasthan Royals Announce New Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced Kumar Sangakkara as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The franchise parted ways with Rahul Dravid after one season.

Kumar Sangakkara returns as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2026 auction

This will be his second stint as the Rajasthan Royals’ head coach. Kumar Sangakkara has previously been at the helm from 2021 to 2024 and found ample success.

🚨 Official: Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also take charge as Head Coach for IPL 2026 pic.twitter.com/4IRWoQM3mj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 17, 2025

Later, he took a wider role in the franchise, with Dravid taking over. However, the Sri Lankan player has returned after a poor IPL 2025, even though he will continue his role as Director of Cricket.

