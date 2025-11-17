News
After Rahul Dravid’s Exit, Rajasthan Royals Announce New Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Rahul Dravid’s Exit, Rajasthan Royals Announce New Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 17, 2025
1 min read
After Rahul Dravid’s Exit, Rajasthan Royals Announce New Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced Kumar Sangakkara as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The franchise parted ways with Rahul Dravid after one season.

ALSO READ:

Kumar Sangakkara returns as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2026 auction

This will be his second stint as the Rajasthan Royals’ head coach. Kumar Sangakkara has previously been at the helm from 2021 to 2024 and found ample success.

Later, he took a wider role in the franchise, with Dravid taking over. However, the Sri Lankan player has returned after a poor IPL 2025, even though he will continue his role as Director of Cricket.

More to follow…

