After Rahul Dravid’s Exit, Rajasthan Royals Announce New Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced Kumar Sangakkara as their new head coach ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The franchise parted ways with Rahul Dravid after one season.
ALSO READ:
This will be his second stint as the Rajasthan Royals’ head coach. Kumar Sangakkara has previously been at the helm from 2021 to 2024 and found ample success.
Later, he took a wider role in the franchise, with Dravid taking over. However, the Sri Lankan player has returned after a poor IPL 2025, even though he will continue his role as Director of Cricket.
More to follow…
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.