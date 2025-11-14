After Shane Watson, KKR Rope In Former RCB Pacer Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Tim Southee has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in another major addition to the coaching department. Earlier, Shane Watson joined them as assistant coach.

Tim Southee joins KKR as bowling coach before IPL 2026 auction

Tim Southee, who has also played for the franchise previously, has joined KKR as bowling coach. He has served England in the same role before.

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026,” exclaimed Southee in the official statement.

