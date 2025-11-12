After Shardul Thakur Trade, Mumbai Indians And LSG to Exchange Another Player Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The swap is set to be an independent all-cash deal.

The trade talks among the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have heated up as the 2026 retention deadline inches closer. Earlier, veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have already roped in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Shardul Thakur for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Reportedly, the two franchises are currently locked in for yet another player swap before the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

LSG Look to Acquire Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians

As per a Cricbuzz report, the Super Giants are on the lookout to include pacer Arjun Tendulkar in their squad for the forthcoming season. However, this exchange of players between the two franchises will not be part of a trade. Both inclusions will be independent and will operate as an all-cash deal.

According to the rules, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must officially announce the player exchanges. But some sources have confirmed Cricbuzz of the possible transfer of the MI seamer to LSG.

Notably, Arjun holds a strong connection with the franchise. His father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had played for MI in six IPL editions.

Limited opportunities to feature in India’s mega T20 league might have pushed the 26-year-old to respond to the swap. Earlier, he had moved his domestic base from Mumbai to Goa in 2022 for the same reason.

Arjun Tendulkar Consistent Show in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

The bowler has showcased brilliant consistency in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He has scalped 10 wickets in four matches of the red-ball tournament so far, including a three-wicket haul against the eight-time champions, Karnataka.

But during this five-year stint with the franchise, Arjun scalped three wickets and scored 13 runs in his limited five-match appearance across the two seasons. Following his maiden deal in the IPL 2021 auction, the Mumbai management had once again acquired him back in the subsequent edition.

However, the pacer earned his debut cap in the IPL 2023. Notably, MI had further included Arjun in their IPL 2025 squad after going unsold in the initial round of the mega auction. But he was not seen donning the Mumbai blue in a single fixture of the last season.

