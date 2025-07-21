News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After Successful MLC 2025 Stint, Mumbai Indians Might Eye THIS Player From Sister Franchise For IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Successful MLC 2025 Stint, Mumbai Indians Might Eye THIS Player From Sister Franchise For IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 21, 2025
4 min read

MI New York secured their second title in three years in Major League Cricket.

After Successful MLC 2025 Stint, Mumbai Indians Might Eye THIS Player From Sister Franchise For IPL 2026

The sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians won just three games out of ten in the league stage of the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. On the other hand, the Washington Freedom, champions of MLC 2024, had registered eight victories before entering the playoffs. After the two teams met in the final, the result was very much expected. The kind of form Freedom were in was always going to be too difficult for any team to disrupt. But the MI New York took matters into their own hands. They pulled the game from the jaws of defeat to clinch their second title in the tournament’s three-year history. But there was a new hero for the men in blue & gold. Rushil Ugarkar, a recent addition to the side, defended 12 runs in the last over to script an amazing victory for the champions.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

189/8

Australia AUS

190/7

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

73/8

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

74/3

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

37/1

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

138/2

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

190/7

City Cricket Club CCC

157/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

116/8

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

26/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

138/6

Malawi Women MWW-W

27/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

54/2

Mozambique Women MZW-W

53/9

Botswana Women beat Mozambique Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

59/3

Nigeria NIG

58/10

United Arab Emirates won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

135/9

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

203/7

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

199/4

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Boost Defenders BDS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

84/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Ugarkar could very well be the option which the Mumbai Indians are looking for. The 22-year-old right-arm pacer has got a variety of deliveries in his arsenal. His unpredictable nature induces batters to make a mistake. He bowled four overs in the Final, giving away 32 runs. But most importantly, he scalped the big wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Maxwell to bring the game home.

The MI New York bowling sensation was born in Missouri, but soon moved to India along with his family. He picked up cricket while in India, and began training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, he decided to shift base back to the United States due to the pandemic in 2020. In the States, Ugarkar had a good stint with the Silicon Valley Strikers in 2021 in the Minor League Cricket. Due to his impressive performances, he was soon picked up by the Dallas Mustangs for the 2023 season. Ugarkar was picked by the MI New York in 2024. He played two matches in the second edition of the tournament, but went wicketless. He scalped 11 wickets in just eight games in the recent season.

ALSO READ:

Why Rushil Ugarkar Can Be a Good Addition For the Mumbai Indians

The MI New York speedster can be a good replacement for Deepak Chahar. Barring the latter’s exploits in the powerplay, he isn’t very useful when it comes to death bowling. Chahar’s biggest strength is the swing he generates on the ball. But that goes out of the window once the powerplay is completed. Ugarkar, on the other hand, can provide a combination of both. He is good with the new ball and can be used as a first-change bowler. To add to that, his variations at the death prove that he can outsmart the batter with his tricks. Ugarkar’s skills with Jasprit Bumrah would be beneficial for the franchise.

What would be more beneficial for the Mumbai Indians is Ugarkar’s ability to adapt to different pitches. The IPL offers a vast variety of wickets which might not be similar to each other. Venues like the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow provide pitches that are known to be on the slower side. This makes run-scoring difficult. However, it is possible to strangle the run-flow and not let the batters get away with easy runs. All six deliveries which he bowled in the Final of the MLC 2025 were slower deliveries, and the batters could do nothing but swing their bats hard. This proves that Ugarkar can keep his composure under pressure. This is a quality which is highly required in a league like the IPL.

“Working with Malinga was probably the highlight. Out of all, I think he taught me so many things that I didn’t know much about cricket. We worked with the video analyst as well. There were so many matchups that they had ready. So for someone like Faf, he likes to step out a lot. He kind of goes straight towards you. So I was asked to bowl at the wide line if I saw him step out. So if he slashes, it would balloon to the fielder placed there”, said Ugarkar on Lasith Malinga’s guidance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians New York
Rushil Ugarkar
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Several Australia all-rounders during the first T20I between West Indies and Pakistan in Jamaica will be in demand in IPL 2026 auction.

Australia All-Rounders Prepared for Big Heist at IPL 2026 Auction As Big Three CSK, RCB and Mumbai Indians Take Aim

They will be in big demand in IPL 2026 auction.
11:18 am
Darpan Jain
Harbhajan Singh Reveals Conversation With Sreesanth's Daughter, Recalls Post-match Confrontation During IPL 2008

‘My Heart Was Shattered’ – Harbhajan Singh Reveals Conversation With Sreesanth’s Daughter, Recalls Post-match Confrontation During IPL 2008

The incident took place in the 10th fixture of the inaugural IPL edition.
10:21 am
Sreejita Sen
suryakumar-yadav-or-ab-de-villiers-mumbai-indians-spinner-karn-sharma-reveals-who-is-the-toughest-to-bowl-to

‘He Is More Difficult Than AB De Villiers’ — Mumbai Indians Spinner Blown Away By Skill Of IPL Star Player

He has bowled to both Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers.
10:18 am
Vishnu PN
Former CSK Spinner Karn Sharma Reveals Being Scolded By MS Dhoni During Clash Against SRH

‘If I Say…..He Gave An Earful’ — Former CSK Spinner Reveals Unheard-Of Incident Involving MS Dhoni During Clash Against SRH

He was a part of CSK's IPL 2018 winning squad and represented the franchise in four editions of the league.
10:11 am
Sreejita Sen
Ben Dwarshuis Is Mounting a Strong Case To Return to Punjab Kings After IPL 2026 Auction

He Was Picked Twice in the IPL, but Never Played…Now This Australian Is Mounting a Strong Case To Return to Punjab Kings After IPL 2026 Auction

He made his T20I comeback after 2023.
10:05 am
Sagar Paul
virat kohli ipl 2025 royal challengers bengaluru rcb karn sharma

Former RCB Player Explains The Quality That Helped Virat Kohli Win IPL 2025

The former skipper ended his 18-year wait for the IPL trophy.
10:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.