"My best is yet to come," Ajinkya Rahane makes a bold statement after his match-winning knock

Ajinkya Rahane felt he had a clear mindset in the middle, which helped him belt KKR bowlers all over the park on a surface, aiding the batters.

Ajinkya Rahane has taken his T20 game to a completely different level after joining Chennai Super Kings. He is not a slow scorer anymore who would waste the balls to settle in properly before accelerating. Rahane is going with all guns blazing right from the start in what is his newest and best version.

The 34-year-old has played some outrageous shots throughout the season, something no one expected from him. From scoops to reverse scoops, Ajinkya Rahane has hit them all with distinction. There is still the same old class and elegance in his batting, but the madness is completely new and fresh, which has entertained every viewer around the globe.

In the second game of Sunday (April 23), Ajinkya Rahane played a blistering knock of 71 runs off just 29 balls, which included six boundaries and five maximums against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens. His unbelievable hitting helped CSK post a formidable score of 235/4, which later turned out too much for KKR.

Ajinkya Rahane has amassed 209 runs at a sensational batting average of 52.25 and a phenomenal strike rate of 199.04 in five innings this season. Moreover, the elegant batter also has a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.62 to go on with two half-centuries in IPL 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane feels his best is yet to come in the tournament

As if the madness in five innings was not enough, a confident Ajinkya Rahane feels his best is yet to come. Rahane, who was adjudged with the Man of the Match performance for his marvellous innings, stated this to Murali Kartik after bagging several awards on a night where he shone brightly.

Ajinkya Rahane felt he had a clear mindset in the middle, which helped him belt KKR bowlers all over the park on a surface, aiding the batters.

“I enjoyed all the knocks this season, and I feel my best is yet to come,” exclaimed Ajinkya Rahane when asked to select his favourite innings. “Great learning to play under MS. Played under him for India and playing under him at CSK for the first time. Whatever he says, you listen.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane V2.0; stuns KKR's Khejroliya with an outrageous reverse scoop over third man

The Maharashtra-born also talked about the relaxed atmosphere in the CSK dressing room earlier, which has helped him flourish with the willow. If Ajinkya Rahane’s best is indeed still to come, we are in for some jaw-dropping knocks loaded with classy strokes in the second half of the tournament.