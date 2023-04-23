WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane V2.0; stuns KKR's Khejroliya with an outrageous reverse scoop over third man
Ajinkya Rahane has undergone a remarkable transformation while playing for the Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In his first match for the Men in Yellow on April 9, he smashed a 19-ball fifty, and on Sunday, he scored yet another impressive half-century to give CSK the edge over KKR.
Rahane demonstrated his exceptional batting skills by playing an audacious reverse scoop, which left the Eden Gardens stunned. On the final ball of the eighteenth over, Khejroliya delivered a low full toss wide of off as Rahane shuffled across and opened his bat-face at the last moment to elevate it over short third man. The effortless wristy shot was a sheer depiction of the flair the right-hander poses as it almost traveled the distance.
Ajinkya Rahane gave glimpses of AB de Villiers with his batting
In the ongoing fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings displayed explosive batting prowess and set a challenging score of 235/4 in 20 overs. While this impressive performance was expected on the flat pitch in the City of Joy, what surprised many was the sight of Ajinkya Rahane pulling off unconventional shots.
You can see the video below
Can't believe it's Rahane🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/M8fZ3r3FTo— ` stan ajju (@kurkureter) April 23, 2023
Earlier, Rahane came to the crease in the eighth over with the score at 73/1, but his performance appeared subdued compared to his previous explosive displays this season. Nonetheless, the seasoned player quickly dispelled any concerns of a return to mediocrity when Umesh Yadav returned for his second spell of the game in the 14th over. Rahane started with a full-faced slash that landed the ball in the leg-side stands for a six, before leaving fans and pundits alike in disbelief with his next two shots.
Yadav responded with a straight back-of-a-length delivery, only for Rahane to twist his body and reverse scoop the ball for six over the wicket-keeper's head, reminiscent of AB de Villiers' signature shots.
Attempting to limit the damage with a fullish delivery outside off, Yadav was met with a beautifully-timed cover drive that split the gap and raced to the boundary, showcasing Rahane's enduring talent to the world.