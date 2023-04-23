WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane V2.0; stuns KKR's Khejroliya with an outrageous reverse scoop over third man

Ajinkya Rahane has undergone a remarkable transformation while playing for the Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In his first match for the Men in Yellow on April 9, he smashed a 19-ball fifty, and on Sunday, he scored yet another impressive half-century to give CSK the edge over KKR.

Rahane demonstrated his exceptional batting skills by playing an audacious reverse scoop, which left the Eden Gardens stunned. On the final ball of the eighteenth over, Khejroliya delivered a low full toss wide of off as Rahane shuffled across and opened his bat-face at the last moment to elevate it over short third man. The effortless wristy shot was a sheer depiction of the flair the right-hander poses as it almost traveled the distance.

Ajinkya Rahane gave glimpses of AB de Villiers with his batting

In the ongoing fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings displayed explosive batting prowess and set a challenging score of 235/4 in 20 overs. While this impressive performance was expected on the flat pitch in the City of Joy, what surprised many was the sight of Ajinkya Rahane pulling off unconventional shots.

You can see the video below