WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal made a brilliant effort to run Faf du Plessis out

Jaiswal was alert to hit the ball straight to the non-striker’s end despite being slightly off-balance while releasing the ball.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal made an excellent effort while fielding at the extra-cover region to run Faf du Plessis out in the 14th over of the first innings. This wicket came against the run of play, as both Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were going at a rapid rate despite two quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed in the powerplay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational fielding display broke a 127-run partnership between the two overseas mainstays of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf du Plessis, who was playing as a specialist batter only due to an injury in his ribs, had to walk back to the pavilion after a fine knock of 62 runs off 39 balls, with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums.

The young sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is an athletic fielder who is always found in the hotspots while fielding for the first-season champions, Rajasthan Royals. Given the way both Faf and Maxwell were batting in the middle, a run-out was the only kind of dismissal that could have restricted the carnage, and Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to provide the magic moment for his team.

Glenn Maxwell was unhappy with the dismissal, which was clearly visible while his partner was going back to the pavilion. But, Faf du Plessis’ blitz at the top laid a perfect platform for the finishers to explode in the slog overs and help RCB post a giant total on the board against a formidable batting unit of Rajasthan Royals on a decent batting track.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant direct hit to dismiss Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been in sensational form with the willow in the season, having already made more than 400 runs in just seven innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal affected a run-out at just the right moment to produce a big breakthrough.

Sandeep Sharma bowled a low full-toss just on the off-stump line, which Faf du Plessis tried steering past the extra-cover region. However, Jaiswal was alert to hit the ball straight to the non-striker’s end despite being slightly off-balance while releasing the ball.

Excellence in the field 👏👏



Jaiswal with a direct hit to run out Faf Du Plessis!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/lHmH28JwFm#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/mryRCenTeZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023



Faf is generally a quick runner between the wickets but fell short this time around. The injury might have played a role, as the 38-year-old was seen having troubles while running on a few other occasions earlier also.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in another run-out when he provided a clean throw to the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who completed the job eventually to dismiss Suyash Prabhudessai in the 17th over.

ALSO READ: Watch: Golden duck!! Virat Kohli out first-ball to another Trent Boult inswinger