Watch: Golden duck!! Virat Kohli out first-ball to another Trent Boult inswinger

The India batting great was out playing a Boult inswinger down the wrong line, resulting in a horrific start for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a disastrous start to their IPL 2023 league stage encounter versus the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (April 23) as they lost their esteemed opening batter Virat Kohli with a golden duck.

Kohli was out first ball versus the Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult, as the familiar woes against the swinging ball came back to haunt the Indian batting great. Facing Boult's inswinger, the right-hander ended up playing completely down the wrong line and was given out plumb LBW.

The standing umpire had absolutely no hesitation in raising his finger after Boult's loud appeal in anticipation of an early breakthrough while Virat Kohli watched helplessly, having recognised himself that he had erred badly in judging the line and the swing.

Trying to play the ball through the on-side, Kohli had the moving ball evade his downswing before it hit his front pad on its way to brushing the back leg. The impact was right in front of the three sticks with height of no issue. Duly, the standing umpire gave it out, with Kohli admitting his fate and not asking for a review.

Virat Kohli's first-ball duck against Trent Boult

It was a nightmarish start for RCB, which would've given Indian fans a bad deja vu of Virat Kohli's dismissal against Boult in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Manchester. At that time, at least, there was a semblance of doubt about the impact and the review was taken.

On this occasion, however, even Kohli realised he stood plumb in front of the stumps at the point of contact with the pads and started walking off in disappointment.

Watch the Virat Kohli dismissal here

It was just the kind of start Royals would've desperately wished for and the last thing RCB would've wanted, playing at home and eyeing a strong start as they continue to try and bolster their playoffs hopes with a potential win against the table toppers.

Kohli's first-ball dismissal was also his maiden wicket against Boult in the IPL. Even though the New Zealand pacer has got rid of the Indian modern-day maestro multiple times at the international stage, he hadn't seen his back in the premier domestic T20 league before Sunday.