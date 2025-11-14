All IPL Trades Ever (2008–2026): Complete List of Every IPL Trade and Cash Deal in History

All IPL trades ever listed year by year from 2008 to 2026.

The complete list of all IPL trades over the years including the latest ones in the IPL 2026 trade window.

With the IPL 2026 auction set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, all 10 franchises are gearing up after finalising their retentions and releases. The IPL trade window 2026 has already created plenty of buzz, with blockbuster swaps like the Sanju Samson trade and Ravindra Jadeja trade dominating headlines. Over the years, IPL trades — whether player-for-player or all-cash deals — have reshaped team combinations ahead of auctions.

Having said that, IPL trades are no new thing in the history of the tournament. Over the 18 seasons of the tournament, there have been numerous trades between franchises, with a mix of player for player trades or all-cash ones.

What Is the IPL Trade Window?

The IPL trade window is the official period before every auction when franchises can exchange players through all-cash or player-swap deals. Introduced in 2009, it allows teams to balance their squads without waiting for the auction.

All IPL Trades Over the Years

Over the years, the IPL trade window has seen several fascinating player movements — from blockbuster swaps to smart all-cash deals. Here’s a complete year-by-year list of all IPL trades ever, including every major exchange between franchises.

Zaheer Khan and Robin Uthappa (MI & RCB, 2009)

One of the first trades to take place after the inaugural season of the IPL was between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2009. MI traded Zaheer Khan in exchange of Robin Uthappa from RCB. Zaheer had picked 13 wickets from 11 matches in 2008.

Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan (DC & MI, 2009)

For another trade that took place in the same year, Ashish Nehra was traded to the Mumbai Indians in exchange of Shikhar Dhawan to the Delhi Capitals. This was the second change for MI after the inaugural season of the IPL. Dhawan scored 340 runs in 14 matches in 2008. However, he was not played enough by MI later.

Dinesh Karthik (PBKS & MI, 2012)

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was acquired by the now five-time IPL champions MI as a part of the cash deal in 2012. Karthik played for the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and was traded to MI for the fifth edition of the IPL.

Pragyan Ojha (DC & MI, 2012)

The left-arm spinner was bought by the Mumbai Indians from the Deccan Chargers in 2012, for an all cash deal. This was after a mundane IPL 2011, in which he played 10 matches but could not scalp a single wicket for the franchise.

Kevin Pietersen (Deccan Chargers & Delhi Capitals, 2012)

The England cricketer had a fantastic IPL 2009/10 and also 2012. However, he was traded to the Delhi Capitals in 2012, a season in which he scored 305 runs in just eight games. The exchange was an all-cash deal between the two franchises.

Ashish Nehra and Ross Taylor (Delhi Capitals & Pune Warriors India, 2013)

Ahead of the 2013 season, Ashish Nehra was traded to the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), in exchange of Ross Taylor, a deal which did not include any cash. Nehra had scalped just 11 wickets from 13 matches in the 2012 season.

Parthiv Patel (RCB & MI, 2015)

After scoring 205 runs in 12 matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014, the wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat was traded to the Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. However, Parthiv Patel became a regular feature for the Blue & Gold over the next three seasons.

Manvinder Bisla (KKR & RCB, 2015)

The hero for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Final of 2012, Manvinder Bisla was traded to RCB by KKR ahead of the 2015 IPL season in an all-cash deal. Bisla scored a valuable 89 in the 2012 IPL Final against CSK, winning the title for the Knight Riders.

Unmukt Chand (RR & MI, 2015)

The U19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand was a part of the Rajasthan Royals trade over to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2015 season. Chand was traded after representing RR for a solitary match in 2014, in which he failed to create an impact. He played for MI till 2016, which was his last season in the IPL till date.

Vinay Kumar (KKR & MI, 2015)

The former Karnataka skipper was acquired by the Mumbai Indians from Kolkata Knight Riders trade in 2015. In just a solitary season for KKR, he played nine matches and was able to scalp only six wickets throughout those many games. He played the next three seasons for MI.

KL Rahul (SRH & RCB, 2016)

In hindsight, this might be one of the biggest trades in the history of the coveted tournament. KL Rahul, in his budding days was traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to RCB as a part of an all-cash deal in 2016. The wicketkeeper-batter made some pivotal contributions for the RCB camp.

Kedar Jadhav (DC & RCB, 2016)

After representing the Delhi Capitals for three consecutive seasons, Kedar Jadhav was traded to RCB ahead of the 2016 season in an all-cash deal. Though he played just four games in 2016, the next yar paved the way for a much wider role for the all-rounder.

Quinton de Kock (RCB & MI, 2019)

After an average season in 2018, the South African wicketkeeper-batter was transferred to the Mumbai Indians trade log in 2019 as a part of an all-cash trade deal. De Kock played for MI for three seasons, scoring over 1,200 runs across the three seasons. He was also a part of two title-winning campaigns.

Mandeep Singh and Marcus Stoinis (PBKS & RCB, 2019)

Punjab Kings traded Mandeep Singh to RCB in exchange of Marcus Stoinis ahead of the 2019 season. Stoinis as an all-rounder would provide the franchise with a greater spectrum. However, Mandeep Singh took over a finisher’s role at RCB.

Ravichandran Ashwin (PBKS & DC, 2020)

The off-spinning maestro was traded by the Punjab Kings as Delhi Capitals acquired his services ahead of the 2020/21 IPL season. Ashwin represented DC for the next two seasons before moving on towards the Rajasthan Royals.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tewatia + Mayank Markande (DC & RR, 2020)

Ahead of the high-octane IPL 2021 season, Ajinkya Rahane was traded by the Rajasthan Royals as he joined the Delhi Capitals. In exchange, RR acquired the services of Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande, who stayed with the franchise for a couple of seasons.

Trent Boult (DC & MI, 2020)

The speedster from New Zealand was traded from the Delhi Capitals to the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2021 in an all-cash deal. Trent Boult has some brilliant years with MI, a team that he is still with after parting ways with the franchise a few years ago.

Robin Uthappa (RR & CSK, 2021)

The wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka was traded to CSK from RR in 2021 as a part of an all-cash deal. He played four matches for CSK in 2021, but featured in 12 matches in the next season, scoring 230 runs in the 2022 season.

Harshal Patel (DC & RCB, 2021)

One of the bowlers widely regarded for his change in pace deliveries which he mastered over a period of time, Harshal Patel was traded from DC to RCB in an all-cash agreement. He went on too play for RCB for three seasons, which were some of his best seasons in the tournament so far.

Daniel Sams (DC & RCB, 2021)

The Australian left-arm pacer was traded by DC to RCB ahead of the 2021 season. Even after being traded to RCB, he did not play more than three games in the tournament. The Australian has had a pretty dismal IPL campaign with all the three teams he has represented till now.

Lockie Ferguson (GT & KKR, 2023)

The express bowler was traded from Gujarat Titans to KKR ahead of the 2023 season. He had managed to take just 12 wickets from 13 matches in 2022 for GT, but he could not create any impact for the Knight Riders in the consequent season either.

Jason Behrendorff (RCB & MI, 2023)

The Australian left-arm speedster was traded from RCB to MI in an all-cash deal in 2023, after not representing the former franchise for a single game. However, he went on to scalp 14 wickets for MI in 12 matches in 2023.

Romario Shepherd (LSG & MI, 2024)

Romario Shepherd was traded to the Mumbai Indians by LSG in 2024, after having an average season with the latter franchise. However, the West Indian all-rounder burst onto the scene with MI, scoring more than 30 runs in a single over at the Wankhede stadium in 2024.

Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan (RR & LSG, 2024)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal in exchange for fast bowler Avesh Khan with RR in 2024. Avesh has been instrumental for the Super Giants so far and will be a certainly to be retained this season.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar (SRH & RCB, 2024)

The two spinning all-rounders were traded in exchange by their respective franchises in 2024. Shahbaz Ahmed went from RCB to SRH in exchange of Mayank Dagar. With both the players being bowling all-rounders, the franchises tried to implement their strengths.

Cameron Green (MI & RCB, 2024)

After having a prolific season for the Mumbai Indians in 2023, Cameron Green was somehow released by the franchise and traded to RCB for an all-cash deal. Though this move was a part of a greater strategy, it sparked rumours amongst the fanbase.

Hardik Pandya (GT & MI, 2024)

This would be by far one of the most controversial trades in the history of the IPL. MI acquired Hardik Pandya from GT in an all-cash deal and made him the captain ahead of Rohit Sharma which did not sit well with the fans of the franchise. 2024 was one of the darkest seasons for MI and Hardik Pandya as a skipper.

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja + Sam Curran (RR & CSK, 2026)

The trade which is making headlines ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Sanju Samson will don the yellow jersey in IPL 2026. However, Ravindra Jadeja going into the RR scheme of things is a big positive for the inaugural IPL champions. The IPL 2026 trade window has been one of the most active ones ever in IPL history.

CSK trade players significantly less than other teams. In fact, historically, they have never had any trades. The Jadeja trade news with Sanju Samson joining CSK has already become the most talked-about transfer in IPL trade news 2026, marking one of the biggest swaps in the league’s history.

Shardul Thakur (LSG & MI, 2025)

Just when the entire world was busy looking at the Samson and Jadeja trade, the Mumbai Indians smartly sneaked into the scheme of things by acquiring Shardul Thakur from the Super Giants in an all-cash deal. Thakur will be representing the five-time IPL champions in IPL 2026.

Arjun Tendulkar (LSG & MI, 2026)

Arjun Tendulkar has also been traded to LSG from Mumbai Indians after very little game-time with the Hardik Pandya-led side ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The left-arm quick is hopeful of getting more games in the IPL with LSG in IPL 2026.

Sherfane Rutherford (GT & MI, 2026)

The Mumbai Indians are kind of paving their way towards being a great side even before they get into the IPL auction. The franchise has quietly sneaked in two quality players ahead of the retention and release deadline, which will strengthen their unit. This was the first official trade in the IPL 2026 trade window. MI trade players very frequently and are usually one of the most active teams in the IPL trade window.

All IPL Trades Ever Sorted By Year

Below is the complete list of IPL trades from 2008 to 2026.

Player From To Year / Season Dinesh Karthik PBKS MI 2012 Pragyan Ojha DC MI 2012 Kevin Pietersen Deccan Chargers Delhi Capitals 2012 Parthiv Patel RCB MI 2015 Manvinder Bisla KKR RCB 2015 Unmukt Chand RR MI 2015 Vinay Kumar KKR MI 2015 KL Rahul SRH RCB 2016 Kedar Jadhav DC RCB 2016 Quinton de Kock RCB MI 2019 Ravichandran Ashwin PBKS DC 2020 Trent Boult DC MI 2020 Robin Uthappa RR CSK 2021 Harshal Patel DC RCB 2021 Daniel Sams DC RCB 2021 Lockie Ferguson GT KKR 2023 Jason Behrendorff RCB MI 2023 Romario Shepherd LSG MI 2023 Devdutt Padikkal LSG RR 2024 Avesh Khan RR LSG 2024 Cameron Green MI RCB 2024 Hardik Pandya GT MI 2024 Sanju Samson RR CSK 2026 Ravindra Jadeja CSK RR 2026 Sam Curran CSK RR 2026 Shardul Thakur LSG MI 2026 Arjun Tendulkar MI 2 2026 Sherfane Rutherford GT MI 2026

Latest IPL 2026 Trade News and Updates

The IPL 2026 trade window may still see more last-minute surprises before the December 16 auction. Stay tuned for breaking updates on all IPL trades, team releases, and auction strategies as franchises prepare for the new season.

