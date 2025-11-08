Young All-Rounder Bolsters SRH Retention List 2026 Chances With Impressive Run in Domestic Cricket

After Ranji Trophy, he continued his form in IND A vs SA A game.

A promising spin-bowling all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Harsh Dubey, is steadily building his reputation as one of India’s most improved domestic talents. His recent run of form across formats has strengthened his case for inclusion in the SRH retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Harsh Dubey Smashes Gritty Fifty During IND A vs SA A

Dubey’s exploits in red-ball cricket highlight his all-round potential. In the ongoing second multi-day clash between India A vs South Africa A, the left-arm orthodox spinner picked up a wicket in the first innings despite getting only three overs on a pitch that favoured pacers.

With the bat, the southpaw produced a valiant knock under pressure in the second innings, stitching a key partnership with Dhruv Jurel to rescue India A after yet another batting collapse. Walking in at 116/5 and captain Rishabh Pant retired hurt, Harsh Dubey showcased composure and maturity, scoring 84 runs off 116 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six.

In the Vidarbha vs Nagaland Ranji Trophy fixture last month, the spinner claimed six wickets across two innings, including a second innings four-fer, while scoring a valuable 37 runs. His performance in the Irani Trophy against the Rest of India was another highlight, where he bagged six wickets overall, including a brilliant four-wicket haul in the second innings that rattled the opposition.

This impressive form has carried over from his outstanding Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, where Dubey broke records with 69 wickets in 19 innings at an astonishing average of 17, alongside 476 runs in 10 innings with five half-centuries, with most of them coming in pressure situations down the order.

Despite modest white-ball numbers early in his career — 21 wickets from 20 List A games at 34 and an average of 35.50 with the bat, Dubey’s growth has been extraordinary.

SRH All-Rounder Bolsters His Case for IPL 2026 Retention

In IPL 2025, Harsh Dubey offered glimpses of the same potential. Signed late in IPL 2025 as a replacement player, the 23-year-old made the most of his limited opportunities, providing SRH middle overs control they had so desperately lacked.

Across three appearances, Dubey claimed five wickets at an average of 19.60 and an economy rate of 9.80, an encouraging sign for someone still in the early stages of his IPL career. His knack for picking up wickets and maintaining composure under pressure is believed to have caught the attention of the SRH think tank.

SRH’s struggles with spin were evident throughout the IPL 2025 season. Their spinners collectively took only 15 wickets, the fewest among all teams, averaging 47.33 at an economy of 10. The next lowest, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had 27 wickets. SRH also bowled the least number of overs from spinners, underlining their weakness in the department.

In Dubey, SRH may finally have a genuine wicket-taking spinner who can also contribute with the bat in the lower order. With the team expected to undergo a partial rebuild after a mixed 2025 campaign, retaining a promising all-rounder like Harsh Dubey would be a step forward towards strengthening their domestic core.

