Top 6 All-Rounders Available At IPL 2026 Auction And Perfect Franchise Matches For Them

The list includes former KKR, RCB stars.

The IPL 2026 auction is set to be a blockbuster one, just like the trade window. The swapping of players before the retention and release lists was massive and one of the most aggressive windows since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

That being out of the way and the focus shifting towards the IPL 2026 auction, all-rounders will be hot commodities for franchises to invest in. Players like Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, and Liam Livingstone were released ahead of the auction, and franchises are expected to break the bank, come December 16.

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to attract some heavy bids, especially from teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have two of the most hefty purses entering the auction room.

Here are the top six all-rounders, and we name the franchise they would be the most suited for.

Andre Russell – Chennai Super Kings

One of the most reputed names in franchise cricket over the last few years, Andre Russell has played in almost all the franchise leagues around the globe and remains a vital part of the teams that he represents. However, the 37-year-old was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, after spending 11 years. Though he was a proven performer, his numbers in the last two seasons have not been on par with the management’s expectations.

The West Indian power-hitter could be a brilliant fit for CSK, as they need some power at the back end of the innings to assist MS Dhoni. The Men in Yellow would also get a few overs from Russell, which would be handy. Therefore, Andre Russell to the Super Kings would be the most desired result.

Cameron Green – Kolkata Knight Riders

Cameron Green is set to return to the IPL after having recovered from a back injury, which ruled him out of the IPL 2025 season. That being said, the all-rounder is expected to make a few franchises break the bank to acquire his services.

The Australian all-rounder would be a part of the KKR target players. After letting go of their star all-rounder, Andre Russell, the franchise would surely need another player to fill the spot. That being said, there are only a few options which would sit better than Green.

Glenn Maxwell – Lucknow Super Giants

We have another player who was released by his respective franchise after poor returns in the last IPL season. Glenn Maxwell is one of the most destructive players in the shortest format of the game, provided his bat does the talking. And that is exactly what did not happen in the last season, due to which he was in the Punjab Kings released list.

That being said, the Australian all-rounder could find his new franchise in the Lucknow Super Giants, who need some power in their middle-order after letting go of David Miller. To add to that, Maxwell can also bowl some off-spin, making his case as LSG target players. With Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order, Maxwell in the middle order might be the right fit.

Liam Livingstone – Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have five overseas slots remaining, and they are expected to go after Liam Livingstone. The all-rounder was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign, but was released by the franchise due to some ordinary performances. Ashutosh Sharma would need some finishing power, and someone like Livingstone would be a good fit as one of DC target players. Moreover, his spin-bowling abilities would help Axar Patel & Co. ease some pressure.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, home of the Delhi Capitals, is not the biggest compared to some of the other grounds in the IPL. Hence, Livingstone can easily be trusted to clear the fence and take the attack to the opposition.

Rachin Ravindra – Delhi Capitals

Rachin Ravindra burst onto the scene in 2024 when he was given the license by the CSK management to open the batting and express himself. However, his impact dropped in the next season, and he could not gather the same amount of runs in IPL 2025. As a result, he featured in the CSK released players list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rachin Ravindra could be a wise pick in DC target players, as the team would secure an opener to walk out with KL Rahul. To add to that, his bowling also makes him a great pick. Rachin is at the early curve of his career, and having him in the ranks would unlock a potential long-term asset for the franchise.

Wiaan Mulder – Lucknow Super Giants

The fact that he plays for their sister franchise might strengthen the case for Wiaan Mulder in LSG target players list. The South African all-rounder has not been a regular feature in the IPL so far, but has certainly increased his stock with good performances in the past year.

Wiaan Mulder gives the Super Giants a pace-bowling option, which would be necessary at the Ekana Stadium, where the pitch sometimes gets tacky. That being said, it would be an uphill task for the franchise to secure the services of both Maxwell and Mulder with the remaining purse of INR 22.95 Crore. But Mulder could be a really good fit at LSG if they can acquire him.

