Among RR Retained Players 2026, Young Star Blazes to Stunning Century in IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial ODI

Among the RR retained players for 2026, young star Lhuan-Dre Pretorius smashed a stunning century in the IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial ODI.

Among RR Retained Players 2026, Lhuan-dre Pretorius Blazes to Stunning Century

In the match against India A, South Africa A’s Lhuan-Dre Pretorius scored a stunning century in the 3rd unofficial ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. He hit eight fours and four sixes on his way to a brilliant hundred. Having already been named in the RR retained players 2026 list on the retention deadline day, he has shown exactly why the franchise trusts him and decided to keep him.

South Africa A have not lost a wicket yet, with a double-hundred partnership between the two openers, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.