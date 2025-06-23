Aniket Verma Reveals Key Role Played by SRH Star Player In His Six-Hitting Exhibition in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting sensation Aniket Verma was a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier this year, impressing with his fearless batting and six-hitting prowess. He slammed 236 runs from 14 matches and 20 sixes, at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 166.

The 23-year-old has now once again showcased his big-hitting abilities in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League (MPT20 2025).

Interestingly, while talking about his aggressive batting in an exclusive conversation with Cricxtasy, the youngster credited SRH star Heincrich Klaasen for giving him some imperative knowledge that helped him in the six-hitting craft.

Aniket said, “First of all, from Heinrich Klaassen, I have worked a lot with the shots. With the back-lift, with the shots on the covers, inside-out shots, I have worked a lot. And towards the game, how the intent should be, I have worked on all those things.”

Aniket Verma continues stellar IPL 2025 form in MP T20 League 2025

Playing for the Bhopal Leopards, Aniket Verma has so far slammed 140 runs in 4 games at an impressive average of 46.67 and at an explosive strike rate of 208.96, which included 10 boundaries and 10 maximums.

In one of the games in MPT20 this season against Rewa Jaguars, the dynamic right-hander blasted an unbeaten 91* off just 46 balls and would have completed a century had it not been for poor weather.

His performances have also helped the Bhopal Leopards qualify for the semis of the MPT20 2025 and they will be facing the Jaguars again in the decisive clash today (June 23).

Notably, Verma had finished as the highest six-hitter in the previous edition of the tournament with a tally of 25 in just six matches, which later helped him land an IPL contract with SRH.

