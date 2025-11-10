Coming Off Long Injury Layoff, Speedster Delivers Fiery Performance to Boost KKR Retention List 2026 Chances

He played only two games for KKR last season.

Anrich Nortje could play only two games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) season. But with an important deadline looming, the South Africa speedster has almost confirmed his chances for the KKR retention list 2026.

Anrich Nortje Outperforms in T20 League

After three matches for Dophins in the CSA T20 Challenge 2025, the 31-year-old stands third in the list of top wicket-takers. Nortje has grabbed seven wickets at a decent average of 9.43, while at an impeccable economy rate of 5.50.

Nortje’s top spell includes a match-winning 3/18 against North West – Eastvaal Renault Dragons, helping Dolphins win that fixture by 31 runs.

Watch a short clip his potent wicket-taking skills here:

Anrich Nortje in CSA T20 Challenge 2025 after coming back from injury:



• 2/27 (4) vs KZNIN

• 3/18 (4) vs NWEST

• 2/21 (4) [1M] vs WAR



2nd highest wicket taker in the tournament, looking even more dangerous. Could soon be back in the Proteas team. ⚡🔥pic.twitter.com/wCM8AlxWfI — ∆мαx🧋 (@MarkramBot) November 10, 2025

Dolphins have an unbeaten streak of three games so far, with Nortje playing a crucial role in all matches. The JJ Smut & Co. will play their next fixture against Boland in Paarl on November 14.

Anrich Nortje Confirms His Spot in KKR Retention List 2026

After playing five seasons with Delhi Capitals, the right-arm pacer donned the purple and gold jersey for the first time this year. Unfortunately, an injury forbade him from playing the entire IPL 2025 season.

In two matches, Nortje could manage a solitary wicket at the cost of 83 runs. It’s terrible for a bowler of his calibre, and someone who’s a successor for Proteas legend Dale Steyn. His only wicket of Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera came in Chandigarh, where KKR lost.

