Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's brilliant yorker to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a searing yorker on the fourth ball of his second over to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh during the ongoing fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was as good a yorker as it could get by Arjun Tendulkar, who is playing only his third match of the league.

Prabhsimran Singh, who looked in fine touch during his short stay, didn’t have any answer for that ripping delivery and had to depart on a score of 26 off 17 deliveries. It was Tendulkar’s maiden wicket at the Wankhede Stadium, where he also made his debut in the cash-rich league against Kolkata Knight Riders a few days ago.

It was an important breakthrough provided by the left-arm pacer, as Punjab Kings were moving ahead very quickly despite losing the wicket of the Aussie batter Matthew Short, who could only accumulate 11 runs off as many as 10 balls. Prabhsimran Singh, who had played a couple of decent knocks earlier in the tournament, started looking ominous again and had hit a boundary and two maximums already.

On a track where the ball comes nicely on the bat, taking wickets at regular intervals is a necessity. This breakthrough helped Mumbai Indians get an opening at a stage where runs were coming easily, and they managed to apply breaks at the scoring rate by taking quick wickets of the key PBKS batters.

Arjun Tendulkar bowls a brilliant yorker to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has bowled superbly since making his debut for Mumbai Indians. He seems to have a clear game plan and, most importantly, the ability to execute those plans with perfection. The captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, brought him back into the attack in search of a wicket, and Arjun rose to the occasion and how.

Arjun bowled a pinpoint yorker to Prabhsimran Singh, which tailed in slightly, and the batter was trapped plumb in front of the wickets. While the pace was 131.4 km/h, the ball definitely came quicker than Prabhsimran anticipated. That’s why Prabhsimran couldn’t bring down his bat in time.



The batter did take the review, but in vain, as the Hawkeye showed three reds. Arjun Tendulkar has bowled some really good yorkers in his short IPL career, and if he can manage to nail them consistently, Jasprit Bumrah’s absence won’t hurt Mumbai Indians much.

