Nephew of India Star Can Spring Unexpected IPL 2026 Auction Bid After Stellar Run in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

He is currently the leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Armaan Jaffer, the nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction following a stellar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

Armaan Jaffer Raises Stocks With Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Stats

After moving from Mumbai to Mizoram, Armaan has amassed an impressive 717 runs in just six innings at a staggering average of 143.40. His dominant innings of 144, 178, 81, 193, and an unbeaten 119 highlight his consistency at the domestic level, making him the highest run-getter so far in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The second-best batter for Mizoram is Joseph Lalthankhuma with 353 runs in four matches at an average of 58.83, featuring two hundreds and fifty.

Once considered a promising talent in Mumbai’s red-ball setup, Armaan’s move to Mizoram allowed him more game time to showcase his batting prowess. These consistent performances position him as a potential surprise bid at the IPL 2026 auction, as franchises seek emerging Indian batters with solid technique and temperament. His ability to play long innings and adapt to the conditions quickly could see him pitted as a strong contender for a middle-order batting role in IPL squads looking to blend youth and experience.

The 27-year-old has only played one T20 match so far, scoring 27 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 168.75. But his List A record further supports his credentials with 546 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42, including a hundred and two fifties.

Notably, the right-hand batter had bagged an IPL contract for INR 10 lakh with Kings XI Punjab in 2016. However, Jaffer warmed the bench throughout the tournament.

