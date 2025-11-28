Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu Push For IPL 2026 Starting XI Spot With Blazing Knocks In SMAT 2025

Both players were retained for INR 30 lakh each by LSG and GT, respectively.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continues to deliver with India domestic players putting on a show ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Arshin Kulkarni and Nishant Sindhu, two players who were retained by their respective franchises, have shown their mettle in the SMAT 2025.

Arshin Kulkarni, who was included in the LSG retained players 2026, shone in the Hyderabad vs Maharashtra clash. Nishant Sindhu also celebrated his spot in the GT retention list with a fine performance in the Haryana vs Punjab encounter.

Among LSG Retained Players 2026, Arshin Kulkarni Dazzles In SMAT 2025

The 20-year-old Arshin Kulkarni was at his best in the Hyderabad vs Maharashtra game in the SMAT 2025. Chasing 192, the youngster delivered an outstanding knock at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake in Kolkata. He blazed his way to an unbeaten 89 in just 54 deliveries.

Arshin smashed 12 fours and two sixes in his knock while opening the innings. He added 117 runs for the first wicket with the captain, Prithvi Shaw. The LSG all-rounder remained unbeaten as they chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Arshin has made only two appearances in the IPL, back in 2024 for LSG. The franchise has a packed top order, which makes it harder for the youngster to break into the main XI. But a few knocks like this will certainly help his case.

Nishant Sindhu Pushes For Starting XI Spot In IPL 2026

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder Nishant Sindhu was one of the standout performers in the Haryana vs Punjab clash at Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad, on Friday. The 21-year-old batted at No.3 and struck 61 off 32 deliveries to power the team to 207 in 20 overs.

Sindhu hammered eight fours and three sixes in the innings. Haryana went on to win the match in a Super Over after a thrilling finish.

Earlier in the SMAT 2025, he took two for 28 in three overs and hit 33 off 22 balls batting at number four. Recently, the left-arm orthodox spinner took four for 18 in a fifty-over game against South Africa A.

Nishant Sindhu is yet to make his IPL debut, but it might not be too far. He is a highly rated all-rounder in the domestic circuit, and the Gujarat Titans need someone like him in the middle order.

