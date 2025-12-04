Ashok Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Raj Limbani Deliver Impressive Performances in SMAT 2025 to Raise Stocks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16.

Ashok Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Raj Limbani have made headlines in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, which will also serve as a timely reminder for franchises ahead of the IPL 2026. Their bowling exploits and crucial lower-order runs will be something scouts will find hard to ignore.

With franchises actively seeking Indian pace options who can take wickets and provide clutch spells under pressure, the domestic pace trio has put together a compelling audition in the ongoing SMAT 2025 campaign.

Ashok Sharma Takes Top Spot in SMAT 2025 Wicket-Takers List

Named in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) released players list 2026, Ashok Sharma produced yet another fiery spell against Saurashtra, registering figures of 4 for 20 in four overs, including a maiden, before smashing a vital 15 off seven balls to steer Rajasthan to a nervy two-wicket win. That outing was built on an emphatic run that already features a hat-trick against Uttarakhand (4/16), 3/43 vs Karnataka and 2/18 against Tripura and 3/40 versus Tamil Nadu, earning a top spot in the SMAT 2025 leading wicket-takers list with 16 wickets at an impressive average of 8.56 and economy of 7.61.

For IPL 2026 teams, the 23-year-old Sharma ticks multiple boxes as the right-arm seamer hits the deck hard, bowls with decent speed and can contribute with the bat. He also boasts the experience of sharing dressing rooms with franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR, though he has yet to make his IPL debut. Franchises looking for a genuine new-ball pacer can target him at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti Displays Promising Signs After Long Injury Layoff

Considered as India’s fast-bowling future, Kamlesh Nagarkoti has missed multiple IPL seasons due to recurring injury concerns. However, following a long injury layoff, Nagarkoti has finally started to feature regularly in domestic matches, and his recent exploits in the SMAT 2025 are adding a fresh player to his profile. The right-arm pacer bowled a decisive spell of 3.3 overs for 22 runs with two scalps before scoring a match-winning 37 off 32 balls in a tense chase, taking Rajasthan over the line by two wickets.

The effort followed a consistent wicket-taking run, having claimed 2/32 vs Uttarakhand, 3/52 vs Karnataka, 3/34 against Tripura and 1/33 vs Tamil Nadu, raising his stocks ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

His all-round performances and improved fitness could earn attention from IPL teams. Nagarkoti could work as a fourth seamer who can bat at No. 7 or 8, allowing franchises to cover multiple phases.

Raj Limbani Make Head Turns With His Exceptional Control

Baroda seamer Raj Limbani, a former India U-19 World Cup squad member, has quietly pieced together one of the most eye-catching new-ball spells of the tournament, dismantling Gujarat with three wickets for just five runs in 2.1 overs, including a maiden. The stupendous spell followed his outstanding run, having claimed 3/36 against Punjab, 2 for 29 vs Himachal Pradesh, and 3 for 35 versus Puducherry. He went wicketless in his side’s campaign opener vs Bengal, but was economical. In SMAT 2025, Limbani has snared eight wickets in four outings at an economy of 8.86.

Limbani’s ability to swing the ball up front and operate with decisive, slower balls in the middle overs might be good enough to appeal to IPL teams, especially considering the pacers do find some swing under lights. Limbani also possesses the power to hit the ball long, making him a player to watch out for at the IPL 2026 auction.

